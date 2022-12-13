Immediately after World War II and the Korean Conflict, the way young children celebrated Christmas was different in every way from now. There were no smartphones, Nintendos, or any other high-tech toys. There was a purity to Christmas then. Our daddies had come home from the war. Christmas was a time for celebration.

Young girls wanted Santa to bring them beautiful baby dolls, playhouses and paper doll models to dress up — and they practiced and focused on motherhood.