Last Thursday, Dec. 29, was the feast day of St. Thomas Becket. He was martyred at Canterbury Cathedral on this day in 1170, 852 years ago. He had become something of a folk hero even before he was assassinated, After his death, he quickly became one of England’s most beloved saints.
Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is a collection of stories that pilgrims told one another as they walked to Canterbury to pay their respects at Becket’s shrine.
St. Thomas is venerated in the Roman Catholic and Anglican communities. He is not an official saint in my Orthodox tradition, probably because he had the bad fortune of being martyred after the Schism of 1054: after this annus horribilis, our list of saints diverged. What a pity.
I venerate St. Thomas anyways.
Becket’s martyrdom lodged deeply in English consciousness and religion. Like every monarch of the time, King Henry II attempted to fold in the church under the state, making it an instrument of his authoritarian regime. He thought he had a surefire scheme: he would appoint his best friend, Thomas Becket, who was already Chancellor of the Realm, to be Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest office of the Catholic Church of England.
Let alone the fact that a king being able to have any say about who heads the church is abominable, the idea of Thomas bringing the highest office of state and church together seemed to be a slam dunk. Thomas had been, from childhood, Henry’s bon vivant and bosom friend.
But Thomas’ new life in the church went straight to his heart. He resigned his post as chancellor. His values, and his lifestyle, completely changed. Gone was his realpolitik, his pragmatism, his being King Henry’s “wingman” at tavern and court.
The 1964 movie “Becket” concentrated on this theme of King Henry complaining and protesting the change of Becket from best friend to worst opponent. Thomas had become the chief protector of the church against Henry’s intrusive imperial aims.
I’m sure you’re familiar with this superb piece. With Richard Burton in the title role and Peter O’Toole opposite as King Henry, how could it not be excelsior?
Still, the theme of “friend become fiend” is not the most important. Much more germane is the conversion of politician to saint. For that is what Thomas became.
This change in Thomas, so unwelcomed by the king, is one of the most surprising events of history. It seems unthinkable in a politics that is usually shaped by the tout court lies and deception by the likes of George Santos. The saintly conversion of Becket is as incredible as would be Patriarch Kyril of Moscow denouncing Putin for his wretched missiles aimed at Ukraine’s population. Or Tucker Carlson and his pal Rod Dreher repudiating Viktor Orbán for his dictatorial attacks on liberal democracy.
Of course, you’ll never see Kyril or Tucker or Dreher make such a pivot.
But Thomas did.
King Henry descended into drunken fits, and started to whine copiously. In a particularly shickered bout of sozzled self-pity, he is famously said to have bemoaned, in his cups, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” He is more likely to have said “What miserable drones and traitors have I nourished and brought up in my household, who let their lord be treated with such shameful contempt by a low-born cleric?”
Thomas had, of course, been born in Cheapside.
Self-centered autocrats always attract sycophants who have long gotten rid of troubling things like moral conscience, and Henry was no exception to this rule from Poly Sci 101. In the morning, four knights, shaking off their hangover, highed off to the Canterbury Cathedral where they eventually found Thomas attending Vespers on the evening of Dec. 29, 1170.
They quickly dispatched the saint, hewing off the crown of his head.
Better than the movie “Becket” is the play by T.S. Eliot about this martyrdom: “Murder in the Cathedral.” The Nobel Laureate has one of the assassins, Hugh de Morville, explain the rationale for St. Thomas’ execution:
“The moment that Becket, at the King’s instance, had been made Archbishop, he resigned the office of Chancellor, he became more priestly than the priests, he ostentatiously and offensively adopted an ascetic manner of life, he openly abandoned every policy that he had heretofore supported; he affirmed immediately that there was a higher order than that which our King, and he as the King’s servant, had for so many years striven to establish; and that — God knows why — the two orders were incompatible. … No one regrets the necessity for violence more than we do. Unhappily, there are times when violence is the only way in which social justice can be secured. … But, if you have now arrived at a just subordination of the pretensions of the Church to the welfare of the State, remember that it is we who took the first step.”
Bear in mind the staging: the murdered saint’s body is still on stage in a pool of blood, while the four murderers are dispassionately addressing the audience, making a quite “reasonable” case for King Henry’s authoritarian action. And bear in mind, too, that any and every collusion of the church with the state will always end in Hugh’s “just subordination.”
Whenever King Henry’s aims to recruit the church for the state, there will always be a murder in the cathedral. St. Thomas was not the first such consequence of this polluted bedfellowship, and he is certainly not the last.
Here are the first two stanzas of a medieval carol for St. Thomas, perhaps even sung by Chaucer’s pilgrims in “Canterbury Tales”:
Listen, lords, both great and small,
I shall you tell a wonderous tale,
How Holy Church was brought in bale (into sorrow)
By a great wrong.
The greatest cleric in all this land,
Of Canterbury, you understand,
Slain he was with wicked hand,
By the power of the devil.
Holy Father Thomas Becket, pray to God for us, that state will let church alone, and the church will never try to rule.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.