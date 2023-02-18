For me, the most indelible image from President Biden’s State of the Union address was of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, rising from her seat to scream “liar” at the president when he accused Republicans of wanting to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

The outburst reverberated halfway around the world. “Liar!” blared the headline in Australia’s The New Daily next to a photo of the screaming Georgian.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.