In President Abraham Lincoln’s closing remarks in the Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863, he said: “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Is this statement true in America today, or has the word “people” been replaced by “government?”