In June 2018, then-Perquimans Weekly Editor Miles Layton asked me to write a piece on the passing of chef and cultural critic Anthony Bourdain.
Since that then and four years later, I’ve been writing weekly columns in these pages of the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly. My sloppy math makes about 200 odd articles in sum (stress on odd).
This editorial space has been very much like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get. There’ve been notes on gardening at the Cupola House and complaints about yuccas, smilax, and privet trees. Not a few announcements about music, especially on the Albemarle Chorale, and even a few references to Pink Floyd.
And since it all started with Bourdain, one shouldn’t be too surprised that there’s been a raft of stuff about cooking: I love my gas stove laboratory. And I love even more the artistry of others and a good table. Of the latter, Edenton has an embarrassment of riches.
I’ve tried — sometimes unsuccessfully — to avoid being partisan. But I will not shy away from the fight against tyranny, against the rising tide of authoritarianism, racism, anti-Semitism and violent extremism. I’m a proud American patriot, and as such, I can’t stand nationalism. I’m committed to democracy and will always resist “strong men” like the Putins, Orbáns, and Kims of the world.
But I hope the subject matter has more often gone sweeter and deeper. There’ve been nods aplenty to my héros de plume: the class acts for the ages: Dante, Shakespeare, T.S. Eliot and Tolkien. And moderns like Wendell Berry (I named my younger Westie after him), and the great American poet Richard Wilbur (after whom I named Wendell’s older brother).
Of course, there has been at least one Biblical reference in every single article, whether explicit or implicit.
My goals have been clear and simple:
To be winsome in tone. To never engage in ad hominem meanness. To attempt humor once in a while, even deploying terrible puns and dad jokes. The punishment will continue.
To focus on our immediate community and to encourage civility, bridging apparent divisions between town and county, between the well-off and the not-well-off, between positive and negative memories of the past, and of course, racial and ethnic divides. Our people and place are too important to let lesser things tear us apart. We are providentially set in this here-and-now together: what God hath joined together let no man tear asunder.
To savor the historic beauty of this town and its surrounding countryside — and to persuade newcomers and younger cohorts that our history is something worthy of their effort to learn about and to preserve. When my bride of fortysomething years and I first stepped foot in Edenton, in the parking lot of the Barker House, in the high summer of 2015 on our way back to Pittsburgh from the Outer Banks, we were swept away by the romance of sky, water and architecture, the roses, the boxwoods, the coreopsis, the magnolias and the cypress standing sentinel in the Sound. I am fully persuaded that historic beauty and contemporary concerns need not be — and must not be — set at odds against each other.
Essential (vs “accidental”) Edenton is the marriage of the preservation of historic beauty and provision for humanity (a small nod here to Aristotle and Aquinas).
And, most importantly, to help people see the loving and beautiful divine presence ... to dissuade them from presumptions of a despotic god and to admit instead the self-sacrificial trinitarian One of communion instead. I think this is my vocation.
I am deeply thankful for this opportunity, of being able to write these cultural, semi-political, and fundamentally religious articles in our weekly community paper.
I’m fully aware that there have been disagreeable opinions, and I thank you for your patience and willingness to read next week’s column anyways. I love it that you’ve greeted me on Broad Street and in Food Lion and told me what you thought — and I must say, I’ve never lived in such a well-read place.
And, this must be said, I cannot thank you enough for the kindnesses you expressed during the hard seasons of my heart attack and bypass surgery (and recuperation), and the loss of my dad (the recuperation of which has not stopped).
Too, a big thanks to long-suffering editors Thadd White and Julian Eure. They put up with my nitpicking revisions and are always there to add missing marks after abbreviations.
I still miss Anthony Bourdain. I watch, every few months, old reruns of his “Mind of a Chef” series, less frequently his CNN “Parts Unknown.” One of my favorite cookbooks is his “Les Halles” recipe tome.
Since he started it all, I’ve had a really good time here: I hope you can say the same. So cheers to you for your long-suffering readership: ¡Salud! Santé! Prost! Skål! Cin cin! Here’s to another 200.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.