No one likes leftovers. They are covered in plastic, stuck in the fridge with good intentions, but migrate to the back of the shelf and wait to be discovered weeks later when they can be discarded without guilt.
Imagine being a leftover Christmas toy.
We start the season full of great hope. We arrive in huge boxes to Chatham Emergency Services in Savannah, Georgia. We are donated by PetSmart to be given away in a dazzling parade of lights and sirens coasting through local neighborhoods landing in the arms of excited children.
Santa and Mrs. Claus get to see families grow and can attest to the COVID baby and puppy boom. They are especially touched by the little ones who have grown into young teens who no longer believe in the characters of Christmas, but flourish under the memories.
We are referred to as “bears” but in reality, we are bunnies, kitties, puppies and other stuffed critters who come alive in the loving arms of children. We are shifted from boxes to big bags and stuffed into the back of emergency vehicles that are part of the parade. It is so exciting to be pulled from a truck, the bag torn open, dumped into the sleigh and held up to be chosen by excited children, arms outstretched, calling to us. We are transformed from ordinary bears to beloved bears.
It is exciting, unless you become a leftover bear facing Christmas, alone.
Such was the case for two bags of us, stuffed into the back of a Subaru heading north on I-95. Mrs. C. was heading to Washington, D.C. to raise money for Ukraine at the Madera Hotel. She hoped that we could find loving homes as people brought their two-legged and four-legged family members for a photo-op in front of the tree. We were now, the last bag. The most leftover of the leftover bears.
Mrs. C., who isn’t afraid to ask anyone for a donation, spotted a cheerful looking guy, with twinkling eyes and mischievous smile. He quickly pulled back his sleeve to reveal blue and yellow wrist bands for Ukraine. He explained that he had been in the city working for the European Investment Bank as a technical assistance officer with Ukrainian partners. In fact, he was on his way to Luxembourg to join a convoy of 12 ambulances donated to the war-torn country. One was headed to a children’s hospital.
Children? Children? We peeked out of the top of the bag and Mrs. C. and our soon-to-be courier, Mr. Sameh, were in deep conversation. He needed a suitcase. A bystander ran up to her room, emptied her roller bag and hauled it into the lobby.
In an instant, we were stuffed, tucked and zipped into place. At the airport, the airline wanted to charge 75 euros to carry us to the children of Ukraine and soon we were blinking up into the faces of strangers who agreed to send us for free! Hours went by and an eternity later we squinted up at Mr. Sameh. The leftover bears traveled 4,000 miles and had another 800 miles and three days of driving to Lviv, Ukraine.
There were lots of hugs and tears and picture-taking as we were handed over to a kind lady who would take us to our destination — the arms of orphaned children from the Donbass. We were now, kokhavyy vedmedi … Ukrainian beloved bears.
