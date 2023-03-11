At the turn of the century, our national debt was just under $5.6 trillion. Last year we spent $6.3 trillion compared to revenues of $4.9 trillion, adding a deficit of $1.4 trillion to our national debt, which now stands at $31 trillion — equivalent to $72,839 for each American citizen.

Its rate of growth is so high, the debt exceeds our gross national product. We are hurtling toward the proverbial cliff like a herd of panicked buffalos. We must reverse course.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.