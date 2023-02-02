There seems to be growing evidence that the U.S. Department of Justice is being politicized for the White House to apply selective enforcement actions against innocent Americans who may not support the current political agenda of the president.
The seal of the U.S. Justice Department reads, “Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur” — “Who prosecutes for Lady Justice.” Under the current administration, one wonders if the USA Patriot Act of 2001 opened a door for abuses of political power by allowing the DOJ to act against political opponents.
The USA Patriot Act of 2001 was passed only 45 days after the terrorists attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001. The Patriot Act gave federal government officials the far-reaching and expanded authority to track and intercept communications for law enforcement and intelligence-gathering purposes without proving probable cause. In addition, it provided law enforcement with investigatory tools to deter and prosecute acts of terrorism within the U.S. and abroad.
Unfortunately, the Patriot Act and other similar laws designed to fight terrorism were quickly abused, creating a mechanism for the government to keep law-abiding citizens under the microscope and disrupt their lives if they are opposed to those in power. The Department of Justice is now using this unlimited power.
The Department Of Justice has all of the surveillance technologies at its disposal. The only thing standing in its way is an independent judiciary willing to enforce constitutional rights. We witnessed during the FBI’s probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election how easy it was to spy on Americans, with no oversight, through the disgraceful use of broad surveillance applications based on flimsy and falsified pretexts. The costs of this action came out of our pockets as taxpayers and was no more than a political witch hunt that was a disgrace to our American way of life.
Three recent examples illustrate the threats Americans face from a politicized Department Of Justice: the DOJ raid on Project Veritas journalists, the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, and the DOJ’s efforts to chill free speech at Twitter.
It has been widely reported that the DOJ is issuing subpoenas to political opponents of the president who dared to question the 2020 election results. These subpoenas are Joe Biden’s vendetta against what he calls “ultra MAGA Republicans.”
These behaviors are expected in a third-world country dictatorship, not in the United States of America.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.