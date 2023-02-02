There seems to be growing evidence that the U.S. Department of Justice is being politicized for the White House to apply selective enforcement actions against innocent Americans who may not support the current political agenda of the president.

The seal of the U.S. Justice Department reads, “Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur” — “Who prosecutes for Lady Justice.” Under the current administration, one wonders if the USA Patriot Act of 2001 opened a door for abuses of political power by allowing the DOJ to act against political opponents.