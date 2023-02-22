On Saturday, Feb. 18, the family of President Jimmy Carter announced that he has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”
There is, obviously, not much time left in this life for the 98-year-old former American president.
The peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia, was the first president I ever voted for. When he won the 1976 election over President Ford, a friend of mine set a peanut on every teacher’s desk in the high school where he taught history and civics. Then he got in his car and drove down to Plains just to fill up at Billy Carter’s gas station. He showed me his credit card receipt.
Later on, he somehow landed a case of Billy Beer.
Carter’s presidency was fraught with one difficult challenge after another. He, like his predecessor Gerald Ford, was not given much credit, at the time, for his responses to some pretty severe difficulties. Many of us will remember the Arab oil embargo, the inflation that he and Ford inherited from previous administrations, and, of course, the Iranian Islamist revolution and the hostage crisis.
But I’ll never forget making my college buddies turn off “The Gong Show” (an admittedly inane but hilarious must-see TV back then) just to watch the miraculous signing of the Camp David Accords on Sept. 17, 1978. There was President Carter seated between Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat, all shaking hands.
It was a breathless moment of statecraft — the quality of which I don’t think I’ll ever see again.
History has already begun to judge the Carter Administration in a much, much better light than his contemporaries.
I really liked Carter and his wife, Rosalynn. Too many conservative Christians have forgotten that it was Carter who put evangelicalism on the map. As far as I know, he was the first president to clearly state that he was born again. Time magazine put evangelicalism on the cover mainly because of Carter’s testimony. He even talked about his faith in a Playboy interview, of all things.
Those were the good old days, when conservative Christians could easily be a Democrat as well as a Republican, and other parties (even Socialist, gasp) as well.
Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for over 40 years. He retired from this church work just three years ago — only because of COVID and his advanced years. He was 95, after all.
He was the coolest president ever. I highly recommend to you the CNN documentary “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.” I think it would be more than fitting to view this in his honor and memory once the inevitable bad news comes. You probably remember how he and Rosalynn would host White House concerts that would range over country (of course), folk, rock & roll, jazz, and classical. His knowledge about music was deep and wide.
In that documentary, it is revealed that the great band, the Allman Brothers, probably saved the Carter campaign in early 1976. Until they came along, Carter was foundering against the seemingly inexorable tide of U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.
Eat a Peach, indeed.
I should mention that he was also supported by Lynyrd Skynrd, Charlie Daniels, and Willie Nelson himself. These musicians campaigned and played benefits for the Georgia governor who declared in the 1971 South — get this — “the time for racial discrimination is over.”
It cannot be denied that Jimmy Carter’s ex-presidency has been the finest ever. Many ex-presidents lapse into a sort of melancholy exile. Others maneuver themselves into high-paying lecture circuits and corporate boardroom positions.
Not Jimmy.
The Carter Center was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for years of nonstop work for human rights and social welfare world wide. If Guinear Worm disease (dracunculiasis), a parasitic infestation that ravages impoverished areas, particularly in Africa, is diminished at all, it is mainly from the efforts of the Carter Center. When the Nobel Prize was awarded, Carter said, “The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.”
There are more than a few politicians today who need to go to Jimmy’s Sunday School.
Four years after his loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980. Jimmy and Rosalynn joined, famously, Habitat for Humanity.
I think he was out there, building homes for the poor, even last year, with hammer and saw. No ex-president has come close to Carter’s level of mission work.
The Secret Service has guarded him and his wife for close to 50 years now. When the Service heard of Jimmy’s entrance into hospice care, their spokesman Anthony Gugliemi wrote this: “Rest easy Mr. President. We will be forever by your side.”
I know this is an impossible dream, what I’m about to say. But I’m so weary of the hateful, angry, and grievance-sodden and name-calling partisan fight politics of these last 10 years.
But this must be said: Jimmy, if you could run again, I’d vote for you in a heartbeat. I’d put up a sign for you in my front yard on Country Club Drive (something I never do).
This country needs again a man or woman of faith who would use their presidency to care, to comfort, to establish justice, to steward this beautiful land.
Jimmy, if you’d run again, I’d actually knock on doors for your campaign.
I’d hand out lots of peanuts. And, of course, eat a peach.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.