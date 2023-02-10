For many of us in the Christian community, the season of Lent will soon be upon us.

Unfortunately, there are some negative popular attitudes about this season. They are really unnecessary, and such notions get the beauty of Lent all wrong. “Lent” is sometimes seen as a time of misery and self-punishment, when people go around looking as though they’ve just heard scratching on a chalkboard and drank pickle juice at the same time.