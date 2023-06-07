...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Difficult as it was, I managed to sit through Sean Hannity’s June 1st interview with Donald Trump on Fox News. Hannity played his usual obsequious role, feeding softball questions to his sainted guest.
The former president did not disappoint, displaying his familiar bluster as he bragged about his special relationship with world figures like China’s Xi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He was at his pontificating worst, however, when he stood up and replied to questions from his live audience. His outlandish boasts included his promise to end the war in Ukraine in one day. He also said he would end the Joe Biden crises in six months. This was an obvious dig at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had said it might take years to reverse all the Biden damage.