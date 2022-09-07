Glenda Thomas, Andrew Brown Jr.’s aunt, speaks at a service to mark the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death, in the parking lot of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building, Thursday. Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Greetings everyone. Our family has been flooded with questions and concerns. Family and friends have shared so many pictures and posts of Andy Jr. and his children in the last year or so.
From the bottom of our hearts, our family thanks all who have reached out and collectively mourned with us. Though we're not able to respond to each expression of care and concern at this time, please know that we love and appreciate each and everyone one of you. Our hearts are overwhelmed by your kindness.
We want to thank everyone who has posted encouragement, been present for the peaceful protest marches, provided food for peaceful protesters and their families, allowed use of churches and other buildings, or who sent individual or collective prayers that have covered Andrew Brown Jr.'s children and family members from head to toe. Just to name a few people: attorney Harry Daniels, Bishop William Barber, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Deshawn Morris, the leadership of the NAACP, various pastors and clergy and Oliver Jones for his defense of the settlement. This gives us hope. Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep you in our prayers as well. Remember: Silence never helps justice; it only helps to continue injustice.
The settlement with the Pasquotank County sheriff and the three deputies that came together for the Brown children was not a coincidence. It was a process. The attorneys who helped were chosen strategically by a power greater than ourselves. We thank God for each one for their powerful and outstanding gifts and for their willingness to take up the fight; otherwise there would have been nothing for the children. Yes, we have contrasting emotions: sorrow for our loss, and a degree of joy that the minor children will have a financial source.
Andrew will forever be 42. Andrew's young life was valuable, and no amount of money can replace him as a loving father, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. We are not placing a dollar value on his or any life. The way Andrew died has given his life power and he will forever walk beside each of us unseen and unheard, yet loved to eternity.
Several years ago, Andrew wrote a note on Facebook in which he addressed each of his children by name. He apologized that he had shortcomings as a dad. He said to them, "Never forget, I love ya'll so much, that's why I gotta make it right."
This settlement to a degree begins to embrace Andy Jr.'s humanity, bring about change, and acknowledges that his life mattered. Black Lives Matter, as do all lives. We are humbled, grateful and don't take it lightly or for granted that we have been a part of this awakening and pray that Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City continue to grow stronger to make this space we share a better place.
A lot of what has come out of this tragedy has already begun. Andrew Brown Jr. did not seek to be the impetus for change. He was sitting in his car in his driveway, one of the most mundane of activities one can do. His death and the way it happened heralded him into the history of this city, county and nation.
He had a life of challenges like we all have challenges. Yet, he had so much potential. There is an expansion that has been taking place within us for more than a year now. There is more citizen and community engagement, and more awareness and empowerment. It has now become necessary for all of us to publicly proclaim what all this means. There is a need for accountability and transparency and continued participation.
We can't explain it all; we don't have to. It is evident. We don't expect everyone to understand or accept this. It is only He whom we are called to serve.
Peace, always peace. May good and pleasant memories of Andrew Brown Jr. constantly play on repeat. We pray that one day Andrew will rest in peace.
Glenda Brown Thomas was the aunt of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot to death by three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies in front of his home in Elizabeth City the morning of April 21, 2021.