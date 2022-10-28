...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Our military is facing an acute crisis from within as “woke” ideologies are being involuntarily forced on our fighting forces. This woke movement was born during the Obama administration. Interestingly, officers who supported this then are now admirals and generals.
When he came into office, President Joe Biden aggressively pushed the woke agenda into our military by executive orders. Our military leaders had no choice but to follow them since he is their commander in chief.
To our military, wokeness is like a live hand grenade thrown into the middle of our military establishment. As this woke social cancer spreads throughout our military, what are its ramifications for the safety and security of our nation? America’s safety from our enemies is the victim.
Serving in our armed forces is voluntary. Young people who enlist mainly rely on the service reputations and word of mouth from those serving, their desire to serve their country and not be brainwashed by woke ideology. Like most other Americans, these potential enlistees oppose wokeness and the infiltration of cultural Marxism and do not want to be exposed to it.
Because of this wokeness, military enlistments are substantially down and not the services are not meeting their requirements. America’s strength and readiness are compromised. The eyes of our enemies are watching us.
Many current military service members have publicly complained about being subjected to “critical race theory” indoctrination by the Pentagon’s Wokeness campaign. They complain that they are divided by race and sex into groups for “privilege walks” and have received reading lists of critical race theory books as part of the Defense Department’s new anti-extremist and diversity training.
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines critical race theory as a concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. Accordingly, it holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.
Thomas Spoehr served for 36 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant general. He says, “Wokeness in the military has become ingrained. And unless the policies that flow from it are illegal or directly jeopardize readiness, senior military leaders have little alternative but to comply.
“Woke ideology undermines military readiness in various ways,” he continued. “It undermines cohesiveness by emphasizing differences based on race, ethnicity, and sex. It undermines leadership authority by introducing whether a promotion is based on merit or quota requirements. It leads to military personnel serving in specialties and areas for which they are not qualified or ready. And it takes time and resources away from training activities and weapons development that contribute to readiness.
“Wokeness in the military also affects relations between the military and society,” he adds. “For example, it is a disincentive for many young Americans in terms of enlistment. And it undermines wholehearted support for the military by a significant portion of the American public at a time when it is needed the most.”
A number of brave, patriotic “whistleblowers” are coming forward at the risk of losing their careers to expose the effects of the Woke/CRT agenda in our armed forces.
Pray for America and those patriots bravely supporting the readiness and mission of our military while facing the imposed woke agenda.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.