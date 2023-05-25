...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning
to 11 AM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
The Biblical story of the Garden of Eden has our first ancestors become moral creatures when they discover the difference between right and wrong and experience the punitive consequences of making the wrong choice. Somehow, the lesson has been lost on many of our public figures.
It took four years to finally see the light of day, but the Durham Report exposed once and for all the culpability of FBI officials in pursuing a false charge of collusion between Donald Trump and Russian operatives to influence the 2016 presidential elections. The report is very effective in condemning the discredited Clinton-paid Steele dossier, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court surveillance applications, and the involvement of key now former intelligence figures like James Clapper and John Brennan.