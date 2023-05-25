Claude Milot

The Biblical story of the Garden of Eden has our first ancestors become moral creatures when they discover the difference between right and wrong and experience the punitive consequences of making the wrong choice. Somehow, the lesson has been lost on many of our public figures.

It took four years to finally see the light of day, but the Durham Report exposed once and for all the culpability of FBI officials in pursuing a false charge of collusion between Donald Trump and Russian operatives to influence the 2016 presidential elections. The report is very effective in condemning the discredited Clinton-paid Steele dossier, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court surveillance applications, and the involvement of key now former intelligence figures like James Clapper and John Brennan.