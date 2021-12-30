Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.