When my law enforcement career started in the mid-1960s, a police officer’s performance was based on the number of citations he wrote. When I reported to my first assignment, I was advised by a senior officer that if I wanted to keep the sergeant happy, I had better write plenty of tickets.
During my years on the Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad, the officer who wrote the most tickets was rewarded with a gold pen from the supervisor. With that philosophy, many citizens were issued citations to keep the sergeants happy.
In those days, we qualified with our Smith & Wesson 38-caliber “specials.” There was no additional training or certifications for any other weapons we chose to carry.
Our trousers were fitted with a pocket for blackjacks and slapjacks. Some officers also carried “iron claws,” which would bring someone down in a flash. Other officers even carried a small mace (a hand-held medieval battle weapon). There were no limits or restrictions regarding other personal weapons. In addition to our service revolver, we were issued night sticks. Giving disorderly persons a “hickory stick shampoo” was expected.
Over time, however, carrying any weapon other than our service revolver, nightstick, and a Remington 870 shotgun (kept in the police car) was prohibited. In addition, regular certifications were required to use these authorized weapons.
In those days, we were enforcers of the law, working traffic accidents and taking complaints from citizens for follow-up, but nothing more. Most of us worked part-time jobs to supplement our low income. The criminal activity was the same then as it is now; however, no sympathy was given to the lawbreaker.
I recall working the midnight shift one night when a troubled man was on the roof of a building, threatening to end his life by jumping off. The midnight duty captain arrived on the scene. He yelled at the man, “Go ahead and jump off, you dumb (bleep); we have other things to do.” The man jumped off, and that was it.
During the mid-late 1970s, a changes in policing started when the role of our profession started to change for the better.
Our chief initiated Citizen Advisory Councils. We had seven police districts under the command of a captain. Each section had a CAC, which were made up of civic leaders in the neighborhood. They appointed the president of their group and met monthly with the district captain and a duty supervisor if he was available.
The purpose of these CACs was to share information and allow their members to discuss concerns. Many went on a ride-along with our officers. The seven presidents of these groups also met monthly with the chief of police.
The council was politically powerful; our department grew technologically, and benefits and salaries for our officers increased. That was a start to the change in philosophy that made our department more community oriented.
The position of crime prevention officer was created, with one assigned to each district station. Their mission was to train in various types of citizen safety. That led to home safety inspections which led to community watch programs. We were becoming more sensitive to our interactions with the community. That was the philosophy of community policing being born.
Before programs such as community policing can occur, the district must be freed from criminal control and fear. The police provide the resources necessary to liberate communities with strict law enforcement. There are no warnings, just arrests for any violations. Once the communities are liberated from criminal control and fear, community policing and police partnering with the community can begin.
Within the seven police districts in Fairfax County were patrol areas. Officers were assigned to the regions to respond to calls for service. Before community policing, nothing more was expected of police than to be available. However, the requirements of community policing mandated a different approach. Officers were assigned permanently to their areas. They were required to get out of their cars and interact with citizens, get to know them, establish relationships, and be problem-solvers.
An example of problem-solving would be when an officer responds to a call for service requiring the involvement of another agency — social services, for example. Instead of advising the citizen to make the call, the officer would do so on their behalf, providing any required investigative information.
Any investigator would acknowledge the importance of informants. Understanding that the police officer may be the closest respectable person one may know was essential. The officer would find themselves as a confidant, as someone who was sought out for advice.
Then, as officers got to know citizens better, information about who committed crimes might be shared with police. All of this created a clear communication line between an officer and members of the community.
Active community watch programs are a must because they enhance the communication process. The main goal of community policing is to make communities safer, reduce crime, and improve calls for service through better communication with law enforcement.
A partnership between the community and law enforcement is necessary to ensure the safety of our communities. The journey from writing tickets to community policing was a long but oh-so-rewarding one!
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.