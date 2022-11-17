When my law enforcement career started in the mid-1960s, a police officer’s performance was based on the number of citations he wrote. When I reported to my first assignment, I was advised by a senior officer that if I wanted to keep the sergeant happy, I had better write plenty of tickets.

During my years on the Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad, the officer who wrote the most tickets was rewarded with a gold pen from the supervisor. With that philosophy, many citizens were issued citations to keep the sergeants happy.