Something I never learned about in high school or college is one of the darkest spots of North Carolina’s history.
I went to college in Wilmington for four years. Only in my final year, through my own research, did I discover the 1898 Wilmington Insurrection.
Not only was this insurrection both bloody and successful, it was the only victorious coup d’etat in American history.
On Nov. 10, 1898, a mob of white supremacists overthrew the elected government in Wilmington, which was at the time North Carolina’s largest city. In the process, they killed an estimated 60 to 300 people, almost all of them African Americans.
By 1898, the majority of Wilmington’s residents were African American. Many were successful, with numerous businesses established downtown and a burgeoning middle class on the rise.
Tensions rose during Reconstruction when many freedmen came to Wilmington for jobs. Gaining political power, the African American community’s status in the city became the target of a statewide supremacy campaign.
It culminated on Nov. 10 when a mob of 2,000 white men seized weapons from the armory, torched the Black-owned newspaper (The Daily Record) and took to the streets with a gatling gun, leaving death and ruined businesses in their wake. Political opponents were killed or banished.
Alfred Waddell, former Confederate soldier and U.S. Representative, said in a speech the day before that “never again will white men of New Hanover County permit black political participation.”
Waddell helped lead the coup and held the city’s mayor – Silas P. Wright – at gunpoint and forced him to resign. The city council and police chief were also forced to resign.
Waddell assumed the mayorship for eight years illegally.
For decades after, the white-owned press in Wilmington falsely labeled the event a “race riot” perpetrated by the Black community.
Some notables involved in the coup were Josephus Daniels, John Dillard Bellamy, Charles Aycock, Robert Broadnax Glenn, Tom Jarvis, Claude and W.W. Kitchin, Hugh MacRae, Cameron Morrison, Ben Tillman and Furnifold Simmons.
Perhaps some may assume these men eventually got what was coming to them and faced justice for their crimes. Far from it.
Daniels became Secretary of the Navy under Woodrow Wilson and was Ambassador to Mexico under FDR.
Bellamy, whose family built the most-visited mansion in Wilmington, became a State Senator and U.S. Congressman.
Aycock went on to become the 50th Governor of North Carolina, with a statue in his honor on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Glenn ended up a State Senator and 51st Governor of North Carolina. He ended his career ironically as an ordained minister.
Jarvis founded East Carolina University in 1907, where the oldest residence hall bears his name.
Claude Kitchin was a longtime U.S. Congressman and eventually House Majority Leader.
W.W. Kitchin served an additional five terms in Congress after the coup and later was elected 52nd Governor of North Carolina.
MacRae, who was once revered in Wilmington, donated land for a “whites only” park south of the present day UNC Wilmington. It was named after him until 2020.
Morrison was a U.S. Senator and Congressman and also became 55th Governor of North Carolina.
Tillman, a Senator from South Carolina until 1918, frequently boasted of having killed African Americans. He has a building named in his honor at Clemson University.
Simmons became a U.S. Senator and held his seat for 30 years. He unsuccessfully ran for President in 1920.
A memorial that acknowledged both the coup and those lives lost in 1898 was not erected in Wilmington until 110 years later in 2008.
The more you know.