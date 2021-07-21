We have all seen by now the initial images of Cubans in the streets of several cities protesting against their communist dictatorship.
We are not likely to see many more of these images because the government has shut down the internet and social media.
The only news that managed to get out after that has been by ham radio operators, but the government has been jamming them as well.
We will not see videos of police detaining peaceful protesters or of para-military thugs firing into crowds, bludgeoning bystanders, and shooting activists in their homes in front of their families.
Reaction in this country has been swift, especially from the Cuban exile community in Florida. But not all voices among our politicians have been supportive of the Cuban people’s cause.
President Joe Biden’s response has been predictably mild. But most disgusting were the reactions of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Chris Koons, D-Del., and others who blame the United States for Cubans’ miseries.
Their views mirror those of the Black Lives Matter organization, which issued a statement condemning the U.S. government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans. BLM charged that America instituted an embargo on Cuba “with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government.” Given the totalitarian regime’s ruthless crackdown on protestors, BLM’s statement is nothing short of laughable.
Give BLM credit for consistency. Ever since its founders broadcast the organization’s Marxist agenda, they have been clear in their goal of destroying America’s traditional values and institutions and replacing them with a totalitarian communist state. Just this past Fourth of July, the Utah Chapter of BLM reminded us of what they think of Americans by pronouncing the American flag a “symbol of hatred.”
On the local front, I wonder if the members of Elizabeth City’s city council sided with or were even aware of BLM’s agenda when they authorized the painting of a mural of Black Lives Matter on Colonial Avenue.
No doubt they were expressing sympathy for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. who was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in the process of attempting to arrest Mr. Brown on drug-related charges.
I wonder if the council members are just as sympathetic now that the administrator of Mr. Brown’s estate has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Pasquotank sheriff and sheriff’s deputies, seeking damages of $30 million. Just who do they think is going to be on the hook if this suit succeeds?
Of course, the legal leeches representing the family are salivating over this potential bonanza. Do they even care that Andrew Brown Jr., a suspected drug dealer, may have been responsible for destroying the health and perhaps even causing the death of some of his customers? Who is representing their families?