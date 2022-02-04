For almost two years the world has dealt with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost everyone has had an opinion about the virus, the vaccinations or how it has been handled by the government, and at the same time everyone has been affected by COVID-19.
Many have suffered from sickness of various levels, some have suffered long term effects of the virus, families have lost loved ones and many have dealt with the mental challenges of isolation in hopes not to be exposed.
Pandemics have plagued the world from time to time, dating back to the Antonine Plague around 165 A.D. There was the Spanish Flu, the HIV/AIDS pandemic and others.
Each time, the virus would mutate causing challenges, but at the same time people around the world would learn to adapt and deal with the challenges the best they could to survive.
The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. It has mutated causing different variants. It has brought much debate between people. It has brought shutdowns, social distancing and, tragically, death that has caused emotional and mental strains of everyone.
In the beginning, I took the pandemic lightly. I dreaded the thought of wearing a mask. It wasn’t because I thought I was losing a freedom. It was because I felt as though I was suffocating with it on.
But, at the same time, I waited three hours in the line of cars to receive my first COVID-19 vaccine during the first mass distribution in Bertie County.
Over the course of the vaccine distribution, I have had a child who chose to get vaccinated and two that decided they didn’t want to. I supported their decisions.
Some choose to vaccinate like I did. Some choose to not get vaccinated. Whatever your decision, I am not one to judge. It’s a personal choice.
I knew the vaccine didn’t give me a 100 percent chance of not getting sick, but it would lessen the chance of my symptoms being as severe.
To me it was no different than getting a flu shot. Each year the strains of the flu virus change and are unpredictable. The flu shot each year could be effective or not. This is a chance you take. It is a chance I take because I don’t like being sick.
I have been no exception. COVID-19 has affected my life multiple times. My son tested positive in November 2020, and again in January of this year. The first time I knew he had been exposed, but was surprised when he tested positive because he had no symptoms.
The second time was terrible.
My other son tested positive in July 2020. Thankfully it was minor considering his weakened immune system.
My daughter tested positive a few days after my son did last month. She also had a severe case of the virus.
As much as I sanitized and tried to be cautious, I tested positive the next week.
For the first two days I attempted to take care of my children and myself. I didn’t allow myself to rest because I did what any mother would do, I took care of my children.
Although I still had COVID-19, I am still glad I chose to be vaccinated because I suffered. It was horrible and could not imagine what it would have been like if I was not vaccinated.
To each their own, but I am glad I chose the shot.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.