It’s a sure sign of desperation in the face of impending disaster in the November elections that Biden’s puppet masters would send the president to Buffalo, not so much to comfort the mourners, but to accuse MAGA Republicans for inspiring domestic terrorists.
To quote the Wall Street Journal, “Exploiting a mass murder is despicable, but especially when it’s a political strategy to hang onto power in an election year.”
Biden would have us believe that only white supremacists have been responsible for mass murders. In listing examples, he conveniently omitted Waukesha where a black racist drove his car into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring 60. Families of those victims had not qualified for a presidential visit.
Another sign of the left’s desperation was its reaction to the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Roe v. Wade. Democrats in Congress and their toadies in the media immediately looked upon the hysterical reaction of abortion supporters as a gift from heaven. Here was an issue that could slow the momentum of conservatives and maybe help keep the progressive left in power.
When angry protestors massed in front of the homes of conservative justices in clear violation of the law prohibiting intimidation of judges, the Justice Department did nothing.
After protestors targeted pro-life Catholics by disrupting their sacred liturgies, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, both self-proclaimed devout Catholics, said nothing. Biden, who has boasted of being the most religiously observant president in decades, has been an ardent supporter of abortion.
In Buffalo, in fact, Biden had defended abortion by appealing to his natural rights as a Child of God, an assertion for which the “devout Catholic” was roundly criticized by Church authorities.
This was not the first time that Biden had been taken to task by the Catholic Church, which teaches that the right to life is a fundamental human right, and that it is hypocritical to call abortion an issue of health and fairness. Biden obviously does not agree. He even went so far as to aver incorrectly that Roe is in line with all basic mainstream religions.
Hypocrisy is a charge that fits Joe Biden very well. In his early days as a senator from Delaware, Biden was Pro-Life. He said at the time that he was following the teachings of his church. Then he changed his position when it became politically convenient.
His presidential aspirations, along with pressure from the left, drove him to reverse his stance on the Hyde Amendment that prohibits federal funding of abortions. Worse, he now he supports the right to an abortion all the way to the moment of birth.
The president’s position on abortion makes him a heretic under the Church’s Canon Law. He could have been excommunicated for that. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Church stopped short of barring him from taking communion and settled for telling him to stop calling himself a devout Catholic. That hasn’t stopped Biden from going to Mass, crossing himself in public, and clutching his rosary beads. And on Ash Wednesday he never fails to display the smudge on his forehead that identifies him as a penitent.
It’s a pity that the list of transgressions he is sorry for does not include his support for the abomination of abortion.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.