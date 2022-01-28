I set my alarm for 6 a.m. this morning because it’s deadline time for the newspaper and my column is due. I’ve the ultimate privilege to share my thoughts, my fears and my ideas to thousands of people that I may never meet.
But that privilege comes with a cost. I don’t mind being transparent, I’ve been that way my whole life. The challenge is gathering the information in my brain and formulating it into a thought and transferring it to the paper.
Most of you do this effortlessly, but for me it’s a time of panic, frustration, discomfort and, most of the time, extreme headaches.
I’m sure many of you can reminisce about many different times in your life, like a weird girlfriend or a special car you owned right off the top of your head.
But it’s not that way for me. Thoughts have to trigger certain things in order for me to even start.
This title came while I was fixing breakfast this morning, fussing with myself for not being able to come up with a story for my readers. So I mumbled under my breath that I hated my disability. But, I heard a voice say that you may be disabled, but you can still do for yourself and you’re not dysfunctional. You just have to do it differently.
And so the wheels began to turn.
This is the disability that I deal with every day, and it has a monumental effect on how I process information, but it also has given me such a different and beautiful point of view.
I went to a place in Greenville called “Trade-It.” People basically sell their property and “Trade It” resells it. There is a gentleman that is bound to a wheelchair that works there. You can see him zooming around the store helping customers, transporting items to the counter so the customers don’t have to cary them.
But what stood out most was his disposition, he never acted like, nor have I seen (I go there a lot to shop) him act as if he had a disability. Why? Because he accepted it, adjusted to it and owned it.
He inspired me to do the same.
I could talk about a cat I had named Fluffy, or an Auntie that was crazy as heck (if I could remember LOL), but I’d much rather talk about things that affect our everyday life. Maybe it will give someone the courage and strength to push forward.
Even though disabled individuals may still be a minority in society, the numbers are beginning to increase. People are struggling to deal with the mental health part of the equation. This is what people do not know how to deal with.
So my fellow disabled comrades, let’s accept it, adjust to it and own it. But remember, being disabled doesn’t mean you are dysfunctional.
Thanks for stopping by...
Andre’ Alfred is a Staff and Sports Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.