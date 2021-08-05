Any observer of the political scene cannot but conclude that America is experiencing a cultural continental drift, with political factions on the left and the right moving inexorably apart like the earth’s tectonic plates.
Some have called this movement partisan polarization. While accurate, this doesn’t begin to describe the widening chasm between the Democratic and Republican parties.
It wasn’t always this way. Recall, for instance, the bipartisan compromises between President Clinton and Newt Gingrich’s Republican House that produced a balanced budget, welfare reform, and the Contract with America back in 1994.
Those days are gone forever. The national debt in 1940 was under $5 trillion. It now stands at over $28 trillion. And with the Democrats planning to push through another $6 trillion in monstrous spending bills, it will soon exceed our entire gross national product.
The exploding national debt is only one symptom of the national political divide. It is part of the Democratic Party’s plan to fundamentally change America, as Chuck Schumer proclaimed upon Joe Biden’s election to the presidency. Democrats wasted no time in placing a stack of executive orders in front of the president for him to sign and begin the process of reversing all the progress that President Trump had made in restoring the country’s economic health.
Democrats make no secret of their intent to transform our country into a socialist paradise where government elites control every aspect of our lives. To this end, they have shown a willingness to use every weapon in the radical left’s arsenal to silence the opposition: Big Tech to censor free speech, the liberal media to manage its propaganda, academia to indoctrinate our youth. The Bill of Rights must not stand in the way of progress.
The march to totalitarianism might have started much earlier had it not been for the country’s “basket of deplorables” going to the polls to deny the big prize to a corrupt Hillary Clinton and elect a populist with bad hair and multiple character flaws.
The left’s fury raged for the next four years in an attempt to oust Trump. An investigation into collusion with Russia failed, as did two impeachments.
But Democrats received two unexpected gifts. The first was a virus from China that exposed Trump’s ineptitude in controlling a deadly epidemic. It became a major factor in the 2020 November elections when Democrats used the pandemic as an excuse to replace the voting booth with mail-in ballots that Trump claimed stole the election for Joe Biden.
The second was the murder of George Floyd that brought racism to center stage and gave the Marxists of Black Lives Matter a platform from which to demonize our police and assault our nation’s culture and values.
Cancel culture, woke corporations, Critical Race Theory, rising crime in our cities and homelessness on our streets — not to mention the disaster on our southern border — all contribute to the perception that America has lost its national identity.
What will it take to breach the national divide and restore the vision of our Founding Fathers? Another Revolution? Another Civil War?