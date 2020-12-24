Christmas songs are streaming nonstop on old-fashioned radio, and on new-fashioned platforms like iTunes, Spotify, and SoundCloud (I’m sure, boomer that I am, that I’ve missed a few).
Undoubtedly, you’ve heard the old standard “Do You Hear What I Hear?” more than once or twice. I don’t mind admitting that I still love it. I’ve loved it for almost sixty years.
My favorite version of this Christmas song is Bing Crosby’s. There are many other performers and performances: Andy Williams, of course, along with Perry Como, Jim (“Gomer Pyle”) Nabors, Robert Goulet (remember him?), Johnny Mathis, and Diahann Caroll.
More recently, Mannheim Steamroller turned in a cover, as did Patti LaBelle and Carrie Underwood. Alisha Keys sang it in a duet with red furry Elmo. Johnny Cash, as one might expect, performed a very cool version. And, not to be left out, so did Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan.
That said, no one did it like Bing Crosby. One of my earliest recollections is of the velvet crooner singing it in black and white on the Bob Hope Christmas Special of 1963. He set the definitive standard. All others are imitations.
These last few days and nights before Christmas are a time of “expectant darkness,” like the hours before the sunrise, as the song goes, “Said the night wind to the little lamb.”
The Lord spoke of such a night at the beginning of His public Gospel: “The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up” (Matthew 4.16, quoting Isaiah 9.2).
Everyone — including you and me — languished in this darkness, waiting.
For a very, very long time, humanity waited for the Light of Christ to shine. Humanity had fallen from the earthly paradise of the Garden of Eden. Someone Divine needed to come and fulfill humanity again.
Ever since the Fall, we’ve been waiting for Him to fulfill humanity. None of us is whole without Him. Humanity was stuck in a half-life of shadows and anxiety until He came.
And ever since the Fall, we’ve been waiting for Him to heal humanity and save it from death.
Until we meet Him, we’re stuck in the heartbreaking state of wandering forlorn in the cold darkness, knowing that somewhere, somehow, there was goodness and light.
In his Thirty-Eighth Oration delivered in his little house church, St Gregory the Theologian talks about this long-awaited arrival of Christ Who completes humanity:
“The One Who enriches becomes poor; He is made poor in our flesh, that we might become rich through His divinity. The full one empties Himself; for He empties Himself of His own glory for a short time, that we may participate in His fullness” (Oration 38.13)
The reason why we wait in the darkness is just so we can rejoice in the light.
“Do You Hear What I Hear?” was written in October 1962, with lyrics by Noël Regney and music by Gloria Shayne.
That October was, as some of us remember, the frantic moment of the Cuban Missile Crisis. During these horrifying weeks, Regney had watched people every day pushing strollers on the sidewalks of New York City. He thought of the tormenting fear that had gripped everyone in the city and the entire country. He saw the babies, and their mothers pushing the prams.
And he thought, in the middle of the crisis, of the approaching Holiday.
Then these words came to him: “Said the night wind to the little lamb, ‘Do you see what I see?’” — that is, light in the darkness will come, a long-awaited hope will dawn.
And when everyone feared the onset of all-out nuclear war: “Pray for peace, people everywhere.”
The Age of Anxiety did not end when the Russian ships turned around in the Atlantic. Lately, anxiety has not been so much an “age” as it’s been a tempest. There is this epidemic, obviously. And there has been so much political distemper.
So maybe it’s time to dust off Bing Crosby’s LP again, and listen, and pay close attention to the refrain:
“Listen to what I say
The child, the child
Sleeping in the night
He will bring us goodness and light
He will bring us goodness and light.”
This Christmas, let’s do what Noël Regney did in New York. Let’s watch the strollers, and the Babe and His Mother in the City. Let’s look at and cherish our bright little town. Let’s hope, and love, and forgive, and make peace.
We’ll look, together, for the First Star on Christmas Eve, the light shining in the darkness: “a light to you in dark places when all other lights go out.”
And we’ll listen to our own voices speak peace, grace and joy: because when we do, we echo the angelic chorus, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will to men.”
With hope for this Christmas holiday, we will hear what the children hear on the night wind.
From my house to yours: Merry Christmas! Joyeux Noël! Feliz Navidad! Fröhliche Weihnachten! Christós Gennátai! (Greek, for “Christ is Born!) And, from my Carpatho-Rusyn church tradition, Christos Roždajetsja!
“Love and joy come to you, and to you your wassail too; and God bless you and send you a Happy New Year.”