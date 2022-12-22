For people across North Carolina, we are in the season of giving. But for others, it’s the season of stealing.

Criminals use the holidays to take advantage of people’s goodwill to take their money and personal information. They target vulnerable people and use common holiday activities and stressors as a ploy to trick them. As you enjoy the holidays with friends and family, watch out for common signs of scams to help you and your loved ones steer clear of criminals.

Josh Stein is the Attorney General of North Carolina.