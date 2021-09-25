If you know Dr. Britt Baker doesn’t run a local medical practice, you may be my kind of people.
Likewise, if you know Rose is not just a flower, but a companion of the traveler in time and space known as The Doctor, you may be my kind of people.
If you know Napoleon was more than a movie character played by Jon Heder, you may be my kind of people.
And, lastly, if you know why my brother from another mother and I begin every conversation with “moron” and “putz,” you may be my kind of people.
So what do professional wrestling, Doctor Who, Napoleon and Grumpy Old Men have in common?
Well, simply put – me.
Somewhere in the middle of the man who nearly ruled the world to a just about 60 year old science fiction show lies my interest in life. They are just as varied as you think.
Some of you may have similar interests that make little to no sense to people outside your own mind.
I certainly hope you do. It absolutely makes life more interesting.
In the past several years, it seems to have become the norm to try to fit people in certain boxes. He’s a Democrat, she’s a scientist and the other person is a sports fan. All of those are well and good and maybe some of them are true, but rarely is it all the story.
Most of us don’t fit into those little boxes created by others. We’re far more than what little part we choose to show the world. We are, instead, the some of our parts. And those parts may not always fit neatly together.
For instance, I am – by most accounts – a liberal when it comes to social issues. In fact, I was one of the first in this region to write a column supporting the legalization of gay marriage.
I am also a staunch conservative fiscally. I believe the government takes too much money from its citizens and spends it on far too many wasteful things.
In the same vein, I love American football and watch my favorite NFL team – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – every chance I get. (I hear you judging me, but for the record I’ve been a fan for many, many years.)
I likewise love European football and you’re as likely to find me watching my beloved Chelsea Football Club on Saturday as you are to catch me yelling “Roll Tide” as Alabama takes the field.
I suspect most of you – my dear readers – have varied loves and beliefs as well. I challenge you not to let them fall by the wayside in order to fit into a box someone else has created for you.
Be the Christian father that sports a tattoo or the budding artists who believes in using the Queen’s English. Read your romance novels and watch your History Channel. Be whatever you are and be that unapologetically.
We are all the sum of our parts and those parts can be amazing.
Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, The Enterprise and Perquimans Weekly. He is a proud fan of Chelsea and a lover of all things Doctor Who. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.