It seems human nature has dictated that we be reactive instead of proactive. Most of us tend to deal with things when they happen instead of preparing for situations before they happen.
We tend to wait instead of taking preventive measures before something happens. This tendency has spilled over into dealing with our finances, family matters, professional endeavors and especially our health.
It seems that we wait until everything goes south before we use drastic countermeasures to correct what has gone completely wrong.
Most of the time there are warning signs. Unfortunately, in some cases we aren’t provided a warning. There isn’t a sign, it just happens.
You realize that your clothes are getting snug, or you keep putting off calling a loved one. You think the pain in your chest is gas. You borrow unnecessary money to finance an item that will make you a slave to working overtime, and now you are miserable. Don’t wait until the signs provoke you to react with regret and remorse. Don’t wait until your health declines before you change your eating habits. Don’t wait until.
Don’t wait until a family has passed and now you are wishing you shared the sentiments of your heart. Don’t wait until you are laying on the operating table before you decide to change your food intake.
You saw the signs but you put it off. Don’t wait until.
Don’t wait until hubby or wifey comes back home to apologize or make up from a fight that took place earlier. They may not make it back home. Don’t wait to express to your children how proud you are of them. They may be one step from suicide and those words may have rescued them.
We take life so much for granted. How many of you often use the phrase “Well, I’ll see you tomorrow.” How do you know you will make it through the night? Life is very unpredictable, and ultimately we have very little control of it.
On the morning of Jan. 16, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. I woke up feeling a little weird. My right hand and leg were feeling tingly as if they had fallen asleep. My wife said “Good morning,” and I replied back but the words were slurred. I tried numerous times to pronounce my words correctly but each time I failed.
My wife called the doctor’s office and they insisted that she take me to the emergency department. While being transported to the E.D. by my wife, I began to come to grips with the harsh reality that my time was limited. I tried to relay to my wife to give word to my sons, G-Babies that I loved them and how I wish I had done better as father and Papi (grand dad).
I looked over at my wife and began to share with her the sentiments of my heart (which I refused to share with you...LOL). I was convinced that I was going to flat line before we reached the hospital.
So now, (two years later), I have made the decision that I will attempt to live my best life. I have some real world challenges the stroke left me to contend with. Challenges that actually keep me humble and remind me that life is so fragile. But one thing I tried to live by is, don’t wait until.
Andre’ Alfred is the Sports/Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via aalfred@ncweeklies.com.