Most citizens believe that it is the responsibility of the police to keep their neighborhoods safe. They do not understand that citizens and the police have active roles in ensuring a safe community. Citizens can be their neighborhood’s eyes and ears, while the officers are responsible for enforcement actions and other services to their communities.
An active neighborhood watch is a must. First of all, get to know your neighbors.
The first step to consider is a meeting of all of the residents. Consider meeting in a clubhouse, civic association building, church or a public location. Guarantee to invite everyone, whether it is someone you may not like for some reason. They are also part of the community.
Be sue to also contact your chief of police or county sheriff. Invite them or their representative to attend. Invite other law enforcement agencies in the county, including judges. Making law enforcement a part of your mission is a must. Ask for a regular contact person if one is available. Also ask for Community Watch signs for your community, if available, from your local law enforcement.
Try to continue holding monthly meetings, providing updates, and including any training or information available. Serve refreshments, and make it an enjoyable social time.
Also arrange for guest speakers from the local law enforcement community or others from the criminal justice community to visit your group. These meetings ensue that your Community Watch program is sincere, ongoing, and a deterrent for potential criminal acts.
If, by some chance, a questionable neighbor wants to attend, let them do so. Let them see that Neighborhood Watch is serious, and they may wish to cease any criminal activity or move on.
Respect from your law enforcement is what you want for your program. It’s important to be respected by your local police and how you serve your communities in this capacity. The last thing any program wants is to have the police calling on those participating in your program. Never brandish any weapon — if you carry any weapon, keep it concealed.
The first and foremost important rule is just being a good neighbor. Secondly, your safety comes first, which is a cardinal rule for law enforcement. Please do not take it upon yourself to challenge people, as you do not know what danger they may be to you. That is not your job in a Community Watch Program. You are the eyes and ears for your local police and nothing more.
What are some of the things that you can do to ensure a safer neighborhood?
Know the people who live in your community. Besides your eyes, a pencil and paper are your most important weapons. When you see strange vehicles, especially at night, roaming around your streets, or maybe just sitting, do what you can to get a tag number, description of the vehicle, and occupants. Write down this information with a date and time, which is very important.
Notify law enforcement with this information if you seriously believe that a vehicle may be casing your neighborhood. Such information may be important to helping law enforcement obtain a search warrant. People quickly blame the police for not making arrests at specific addresses, especially for drugs. Information provided by the citizen may be the link needed to obtain the search warrant.
When on vacation, ensure that you have a friend or neighbor regularly check your home. Your Neighborhood Watch program may have a schedule for members to accomplish this. It would be necessary for them to walk around your home, check all of the doors and windows for signs of criminal activity. Also, have them check any detached buildings or storage areas. Finally, ensure you leave your contact information with someone so, should illegal activity be discovered, you can be contacted.
Timeliness is most important for follow-up investigations by law enforcement. Over time, any evidence can and probably will be destroyed or contaminated. Others having access to the area would have to be eliminated as suspects. Law enforcement canvasses of neighborhoods (how police identify potential witnesses) would be seriously jeopardized. People start forgetting anything they saw or heard 24 hours after an incident. After 48 hours, they have probably forgotten any specific details. That also ties in with keeping detailed notes on suspicious vehicles, persons, and most importantly, the date and time they were observed.
If someone in your program has previous law enforcement experience and is available, ask them to be an information link to your local police department or sheriff’s office.
If you have information to pass on, do not have law enforcement come to your residence. Instead, meet the officer at a location away from your neighborhood. That will protect you and your family from being a target of a potential perpetrator. That also will leave a perpetrator guessing when confronted or arrested by law enforcement.
You may walk, ride bicycles, or drive through your neighborhood while on patrol. Having another neighbor with you is a great way to establish camaraderie and friendships with your neighbors. Just be observant and remain as inconspicuous as possible. Your mission is to be the eyes and ears for your community and nothing more.
Be in charge of your home and your neighborhood. Be a good neighbor.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.