Republicans looking for ways to cut government spending might start by proposing the elimination of the Department of Education. Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett once proposed it. Having seen the department from the inside, he had good reasons for doing so.
Do we really need a cabinet-level DOE? The state of Tennessee doesn’t think so. It could become the first state in the nation to refuse federal funds under a bill proposed by the state legislature, a bill that has the governor’s support.
Federal funds come to a little over $1,000 per pupil, but conservatives in Tennessee view the money as a way for the Biden Administration to force schools in the state to promote gender ideology and to adopt noxious curriculum policies such as Critical Race Theory and age-inappropriate sex education.
Tennessee parents say they have the right to participate in the education of their children and should be free to voice their opinions at school board meetings without being labeled terrorists. And that goes double for objecting to their kids being forced to attend drag queen shows.
Tennessee can afford to do without federal funds with strings attached. The state’s conservative fiscal policies have resulted in running a healthy surplus. Moreover, its conservative cultural values may soon lead to legislation prohibiting the mutilation of children under the guise of gender affirmation.
There are reasons American families are leaving blue states like Illinois, California and New York, and moving to red states like Tennessee, Texas and Florida. Tennessee is leading the way on education. Look for other states to follow.
While we’re at it, one other cabinet-level department needs to be at least reduced in size: Transportation. With Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at its head, it is virtually impossible for anyone to point to any transportation crisis that has benefited from his or his department’s involvement.
When a supply crisis had dozens of cargo ships parked at sea outside of California ports early in 2021, “Pothole Pete” was in the midst of a two-month long parental leave to care for the two babies he and his husband had adopted.
Then when the FAA’s grounding of all flights left hundreds of passengers stranded during the holidays, he had no clue for fixing the problem.
And now, when a 50-car railroad derailment spilled a cargo of vinyl chloride in East Palatine, Ohio, Buttigieg did not appear to be concerned. Even after authorities decided on a controlled release-and-burn strategy that sent enormous black clouds of poisonous gas into the atmosphere, Mayor Pete declined to visit the site.
Fish, chickens, and household pets died, and sickened residents reported numerous adverse reactions, but Buttigieg still didn’t show up, saying the incident was just one of a thousand yearly derailments.
Recently, Buttigieg spoke at a National Association of Counties Conference and pointed to a real problem: too many whites in construction. He opined that construction workers on jobs in black neighborhoods often don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood they’re working in.
At a time when citizens of East Palatine are breathing in carcinogens resulting from a transportation disaster, might the Transportation Secretary’s admirable concern for diversity in the construction business be just a little misplaced?
Pete Buttigieg is paid $221,000 to head of the Department of Transportation, which has 58,622 employees and an annual budget of $87.6 billion. If Republicans are serious about cutting the national budget, I think this would be a great place to start.