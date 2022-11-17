The day after the mid-terms, the airways were filled with Monday morning quarterbacks exulting or bemoaning the results of the elections. Mostly, Democrats and their supporters claimed success at not being swept by the Republican tsunami predicted by the likes of Newt Gingrich and Larry Kudlow.

Did the disappointing GOP losses result from its candidates being outspent? Or because Trump had backed the wrong ones in winnable races?

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.