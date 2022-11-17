...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures
expected away from the immediate coast late Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The day after the mid-terms, the airways were filled with Monday morning quarterbacks exulting or bemoaning the results of the elections. Mostly, Democrats and their supporters claimed success at not being swept by the Republican tsunami predicted by the likes of Newt Gingrich and Larry Kudlow.
Did the disappointing GOP losses result from its candidates being outspent? Or because Trump had backed the wrong ones in winnable races?
Was running on the issues of inflation, crime, immigration and energy the wrong strategy? How could Oz lose to Fetterman, considered by many the worst senatorial candidate of all time?
I think the answer lies partly in the last-minute strategy used by Biden and the Democrats to make democracy the deciding issue and Trump the fall guy, even if obliquely.
The threats to democracy, said Biden, were the Mega-Maga-Neo Fascist Trump supporters. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina went so far as to find a parallel to the rise of Nazis in Germany. Mainstream media dutifully picked up on the theme to chant in unison, “Democracy is on the ballot.”
One of my favorite historians is Allen C. Guelzo, perhaps the nation’s preeminent historian of the Civil War era. In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 9 he takes us back to President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in which he laid out the three fundamental elements of democracy: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
“Of the people” means, in Lincoln’s own words in another speech, “that the just powers of the government are derived by the consent of the governed.” Lincoln calls this “the sheet anchor of American republicanism.”
On this point I’m wondering about just where we the people gave our consent to the government to curtail our First Amendment rights or to open our borders to millions of illegal immigrants.
“By the people” refers to our Constitutional right to choose the representatives who will speak for us in our government. This is what we do when we go to the polls: the exercise of our right to vote in a free and fair election is itself an essential act of democracy.
“For the people” means that the government acts on our behalf in doing things that we as individual citizens cannot do by ourselves. And that includes not just building interstate highways, but also securing our borders, ensuring our safety through law enforcement and the judicial system and protecting us from enemies at home and abroad.
Widespread disapproval of Biden’s performance in office results largely from Biden exceeding his authority in diverting the country’s resources to unpopular causes like the Green New Deal, draining our petroleum reserves and illegally forgiving student loans.
Democracy, contrary to what Democrats assert, cannot be on the ballot. Exercising our right to vote is democracy in action. We can choose the wrong person to represent us. But, as Lincoln assured us, “the true cure is in the next election.”
On that score, it seems to me that the key to a Republican cure in the 2024 elections is to dump Trump. Voters have had enough of this egomaniac’s claim of a stolen 2020 election. Many inferior candidates who secured the party’s nomination by pledging fealty to Trump lost in the mid-terms. The GOP cannot afford a repeat. It is time for Trump to retire and sulk in solitude.