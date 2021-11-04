President Joe Biden has stated repeatedly that climate change is an existential threat. In fact, he has echoed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in predicting that if we don’t solve the problem by 2030, we are “done.”
Fortunately, Biden has a plan — at least for those who expect to live past that date.
At a climate-change conference in Scotland, our president beckoned assembled nations to join him in saving the planet by reducing the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Unfortunately, China, the world’s greatest air polluter, did not attend.
This climate change business can be confusing for us non-experts. Even scientists can’t agree on when rising temperatures will cause high tides to flood the streets of New York. But it doesn’t take a lot of common sense to question the wisdom or effectiveness of the Democrats’ Green New Deal agenda.
One might wonder, for instance, just how $10 billion to create “environmental justice” college programs will contribute to cooling the earth.
What about the billions to encourage people to buy more electric vehicles? Governor Gavin Newsom is all in: he has mandated that California’s cars and trucks go all-electric to achieve zero-emissions by 2035. If the entire country goes all-electric at some point, the question remains: how will we produce the electricity to power these vehicles?
Nuclear plants produce electricity cleanly and efficiently, but countries like France and Germany that have relied heavily on them are closing them down.
Here at home, Andrew Cuomo followed suit by closing the Indian Point nuclear power plants, only to have New York become more dependent on fossil fuels for its electricity.
Even Joe Biden realized how dependent we are on fossil fuels when gasoline shortages caused prices at the pump to soar. Now he begs for an increase in domestic supply from oil and gas producers.
Energy consumption is estimated to grow by 50 percent in China and India by 2050,.
African nations that aspire to join the league of wealthy nations cannot afford to wait for renewables to power their industrial development.
If renewables are not the answer, and if we have to continue to rely temporarily on fossil fuels to meet the world’s increasing demands for energy, what can we do to combat the existential threat of climate change?
Well, we can set aside the nightmarish threat of another Fukushima, and, like Canada, invest in small nuclear reactors to reinvigorate our neglected nuclear energy sector.
And we should begin to extract energy from more geothermal resources, the most abundant of which lies just below the surface in Yellowstone National Park. The Geothermal Steam Act of 1970 bars drilling directly into the park’s caldera, but technology now exists to reach this energy source with horizontal drilling that would have no visible effect on the surface.
A side benefit would be the siphoning off of excess energy that could cause a catastrophic super-volcanic eruption, a real existential threat for Biden to consider.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.