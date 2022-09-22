When people take out student loans, they’re investing in their future – and their success makes all our communities stronger. That’s why I work hard to protect student borrowers and have taken loan servicers and for-profit colleges to court when they’ve illegally taken advantage of student borrowers. In total, my office has won almost $300 million in student loan debt relief for more than 37,000 North Carolina borrowers since 2017. That work continues, but at the same time, the student debt landscape is changing quickly, and it can be difficult to keep up. Below are important deadlines and information that I hope will help you get a handle on your student debt.

The federal government announced a few big changes to student loan repayment and relief programs. The government will cancel up to $10,000 for most student loan borrowers and up to $20,000 for most Pell Grant recipients. An application for this relief will open in early October at studentaid.gov. The federal government also announced changes to income-driven repayment plans, which offer some borrowers a lower monthly payment. Additionally, the administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayment one final time, until December 31, 2022. To make sure you receive the benefits you qualify for, visit studentaid.gov to make sure your contact information is up to date, reach out to the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) (www.ed.gov), or contact your student loan servicer.

Josh Stein is Attorney General for the State of North Carolina.