Part of what makes living in northeast North Carolina so tranquil is our abundance of natural resources – namely our forests.

The southeast United States, ranging from Virginia to Texas, is aptly known as the country’s “woodbasket.” At least 12 percent of all of the world’s wood products are sourced directly from the southeast, while 60 percent of America’s wood exports come from the region.

