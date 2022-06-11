As the days do not get any easier, Father’s Day is still a hard day for me.
I lost my father a little over two years ago this past January. No Father’s Day gets easier as the years come, but this one may be harder than expected as I lost my only grandfather living in May.
I know both of these great men, along with my other grandpa, are watching over me from heaven, I still wish they could have had more time here on earth with us.
I could not ask for any better guardian angels for my kids and I than those three men.
Anyone that has lost a close loved one I am sure struggles with holidays or special days such as Father’s Day.
Some may wonder why Father’s Day never gets any easier no matter how long it may have been since the loved one passed and some may understand. Some days in general may be harder than others.
For me recent days have been a little harder because I wish so bad that my dad could meet my little girl. I was a daddy’s girl and I know he would spoil her to no end. I also wish my son would have gotten more time with his Poppie.
God had different plans and we may not understand why, but what we can do is tell them about their Poppie so they know how great of a man he truly was.
Father’s Day is supposed to be spent making the father in one’s life feel special. That day is about them. Even though I do not have my father or either of my grandfather’s here to spend that day with, I do have my husband and my father in law.
When my husband and I first met, my dad was just starting his battle with cancer. As the days and years progressed, so did things with my father. My husband stood by my side the whole way. So did his parents.
How many couples can honestly say they have a fantastic relationship with their significant other’s parents? I feel like it is less than what most really think. Myself on the other hand, I have a great set of in-laws.
So even though, yes, Father’s Day may be hard, at the end of the day my husband and my father in law make the day not so hard. Because we get to spend the day with them and make them feel special on this day.
So, as the time gets nearer and the days leading up to it may seem harder there are always brighter things to look forward to. No matter if you may be missing your father on Father’s Day or what the occasion may be, I am sure there is something that can make things better.
I would do anything and give anything to get one more Father’s Day with my dad physically, but mentally and spiritually he is here with me and my family.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.