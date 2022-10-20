...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
I am trying to downsize and rid myself of clutter. This is not any easy task; as, it involves determining if an object still has value or has outlived its usefulness.
The value of my possessions varied through the years. What was important some years ago is no longer important to me. A warm bottle of milk and a Pacifier were the most important things in my world once. If I had them, there was joy in the world. If I did not, there was Hell to pay.
My first bicycle was the next item of importance as a possession. My grandfather gave it to me. I was too small to ride it for a while.
Later, I could reach the pedals, but could not get on it. I would push it next to the porch and mount from the raised porch and push off.
If I got off it, or fell, I would have to push it back to the house and lean it against the porch and start again. It was too big for me for maybe a year; but, Granddaddy was conned into buying it by me. I went with him to the hardware store and stopped at the bikes up front. He went to the back and transacted his business.
When he came out, he asked if I was ready to go. I nodded without taking my eyes off it. He saw my instant attraction and asked what I thought of it. I looked him in the eye, with my best poor sad look and said, “Granddaddy that would look so good in your driveway.”
He took my hand and we walked out. Later that afternoon, I walked out back and what was sitting in the driveway, but my new bicycle. He was a gruff old man on the outside, but had a soft heart.
Later, as a teenager, I got my own shotgun. It was a 16 gauge, single barrel that I used for many years. My grandson still has it. I loved that gun and it was a passage of life.
One year I was given a permit to hunt on land that belonged to a wealthy property owner and he gave limited access to just a few people. I treasured that piece of paper and took it everywhere, even after it had expired.
Speaking of hunting, I continued until I was married. One cold December day, I was sent next to the river on a deer stand. There was a fine sheet of ice over the ground and the wind was blowing. I sat backed up to a tree on the sunny side and sat there all morning without hearing a dog bark or even seeing a squirrel.
I got to thinking about working all week to afford a nice brick home with a color TV, and a comfortable recliner. It suddenly hit me that instead of freezing in the woods I could be home in comfort.
I got up and walked out of the woods, never to go hunting again. My favorite gun and hunting gear had quickly gone from the top of my favorite possessions to off the list.
I really do not have a favorite possession today.
What I now treasure is things that I do not possess, but have available to me to enjoy, like my family, my friends and my health. Those are things I do not possess, yet enjoy more today than any physical objects I’ve had in the past.