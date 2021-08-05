Softball season always seems to pull at the heart strings.
Having played some type of ball since I was 4 until I was around 18 or 19, when softball season rolls around and I am not suiting up to go on the field for a game, it hits a little different.
Writing articles about the Cashie All-Stars teams winning district and state championships really hit home also, because it felt like just a couple years ago that was me accomplishing what they accomplished recently.
I remember there was one year that I and several other girls went from playing high school softball right in to playing ball at Davis Park regular season.
Once the regular season was over I made the all-star team and we went to districts and won, went on to states and won, then made it to the regionals and finished up at the World Series. We all had a busy summer that year and played softball for almost six months straight.
Those were definitely the good days, lots of fun took place and lots of memories were made.
We always made sure when it came to game time we were game ready, but when it was not game time we made sure to have fun as a team and all make memories together. Memories that I definitely won’t forget and hope to one day pass down to my children.
I am to old too play now. To be honest, I probably could not even make it to first base if I did manage to hit the ball. I still get my ball fix watching the youth play at Davis Park during their season.
Especially as I get to watch both my niece and nephew play ball at the ball park, along with them playing other recreational or school sports.
I hope one day soon to be able to watch my son start playing sports as he will be old enough in the short days coming. Hopefully, I will also be able to watch my daughter play the sports I did when she gets to that age.
I truly will be their biggest fan, as my parents were mine when I was playing sports. Whether it was volleyball or softball they managed to never miss any of my games. They did the same with my brother who played football and baseball.
As my days of playing sports are over it does not mean that I cannot relive those days and enjoy my family and, hopefully, my children playing sports in the future.