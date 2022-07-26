When Frank Daniels Jr. died June 30, people lined up across the state to express admiration and appreciation for his service and contributions to North Carolina. He was praised for his and his family’s importance to the state through their ownership of The Raleigh News & Observer.

As president and publisher, Daniels hired progressive editors, including Claude Sitton, who had gained a national reputation as The New York Times leading reporter in the South during the Civil Rights Movement.

