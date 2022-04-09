I realize the title seems a bit contrasting, but if you continue reading (which I hope you will) I will try my best to bring it full circle.
In most cases when a person says “I want to be left alone,” it usually derives from something negative transpiring. So they engulf themselves in confinement, as a defensive mechanism to aid, protect and shield away from that which has caused grief.
They barricade themselves mentally which in return triggers solitude, but freedom is nowhere to be found.
The scenario above is usually the most popular reaction taken when negativity strikes quick and hard and they need a place mentally and physically to recover.
Freedom is commonly found by others when they are surrounded with something or someone they love, trust or are not threatened by. Whether it is a dog, cat, wife, husband, anything or anyone that brings or extends a non-threatening atmosphere to us.
So even though they possess “freedom” they are not in “confinement” or “solitude.”
I recall when I was working at Caledonia Correctional Institution as a corrections officer. I was standing with a couple of fellow C.O.’s and they were disgruntled about some things that were going on at the prison.
An inmate walked past and said “Wow, I can’t believe y’all are here complaining. You have a job, you come and go as you please. You get to see your family. Here I am happier then y’all are.”
That was such a powerful statement. But I just couldn’t put it together in my head.
It wasn’t until 2019 when I had a health issue that has changed the course of my life that I found freedom in solitude and confinement. My room is 11’-7” x 8’-9” - “confinement,” I’m in there alone which is my “solitude” and I have my “freedom.”
It’s not a hiding place, nor is it a place that I run to because I’m driven by fear. It’s a place that is larger than life that is filled with whatever I want in it. I’m there alone and it is a place of freedom for me.
Of course my job requires me to mingle and talk with people. But it is not because I do not feel like being around them, nor is it that I feel insecure or threatened by those I’m around because I love my job. I say all of that with meaning, just because I may seclude myself from people I still do not mind being around people even when in seclusion.
Here is the bottom line, we make our own prisons in our minds as well as our freedom.
Freedom is not where you are physically, or about how much real estate you have to wander on.
Confinement is not determined by a structure or the four walls that surround you.
It’s so refreshing to find a place that ministers, feeds, replenishes, repairs your inner being. A place where you can confine yourself in solitude and enjoy the freedom of being in your world with no rules, no limitations and without interruptions.
Remember freedom isn’t measured by being able to wander the earth, nor does solitude dictate loneliness and confinement doesn’t represent imprisonment.
Just know you can have “freedom in solitude and confinement.”
Thanks for stopping by.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports Writer/Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimians Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.