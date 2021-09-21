The Germans have always loved to give high falutin’ titles to various levels of expertise in craftsmanship. They coined the word “Gartenmeister” for the top proficiency level in the skill of gardening.
The English translation is “Master Gardener,” which, since its start in 1973 (in Tacoma, Washington), has become a nationwide program of training volunteers in the art and science of gardening, with the idea that these volunteers would turn around and share with the public the fruits of their training.
The Master Gardening program is alive and well right here in Chowan County, under the able offices of Katy Shook at North Carolina State Extension.
And, in one of the most ironic episodes of Extension history, they allowed yours truly into the training program. After thirty years away, I’m at the receiving end of lectures and exams again (for the last 25 years, I’ve been on the sending end).
They may regret that rash decision. My thumb is definitely not green. Tender young plants at Halsey’s and Planter’s Ridge have been heard to shudder when they see me coming and whisper to each other “That’s the guy we were warned about. Pretend to be a weed: then he’ll be sure to not pick you.”
That’s not just herbaceous paranoia. Last Wednesday at the Cupola House gardens, I almost uprooted an innocent columbine: it was rescued at the last moment by a real Master Gardener.
Despite my jitters I’ll do my best to be a good student, acting up only on occasion if encouraged too much by my pals.
I really want to emulate the Corn Club boys of the early 1900’s. The Corn Club movement lay at the beginning of the Extension culture today. It sought to take bored young schoolboys, whose minds were overtaxed by too much abstraction and rote memorization of facts and figures, and send them into the fields. The idea was to give each boy an acre, to train him in good farming methods, and see how much corn he could grow.
In 1911, L.N. Duncan, a Corn Club organizer in Alabama, wrote that the goal was “to increase the production of corn, to improve the seed, to aid the young farmers in better methods of cultivation and a more intelligent use of fertilizers, to increase the interest of the farm boys in agriculture, and to encourage them to get an education along agricultural lines and remain on the farm.”
The boys were taught better farming techniques. They were also taught that farming was a good thing, and “to remain on the farm.” The girls had their own “Tomato Clubs.” They were allotted a tenth of an acre, with pretty much the same goals (although canning and cooking were additional objectives).
The results were interesting, to say the least. From 1902 to 1914, the average corn yield of a decent acre in North Carolina was 20 bushels. In the same stretch of time, the average yield from a boy’s Corn Club crop, in North Carolina, was 62.8 bushels.
I’m not making that up. That’s what paying attention in class to lessons in good science and management will do.
There is a quite horrible story, not taking place in North Carolina (thank heaven): a farmer’s son raised a Corn Club plot so beautifully and successfully that his father, beset by the comparison to his own meager crop, ploughed under his boy’s champion corn - stalk, ear and tassel. The man didn’t go in for science to begin with, and was quite sure that there must have been devilry afoot.
I’m not too interested in growing corn in my yard. I am very interested, however, in not uprooting columbine anymore at the Cupola House gardens (or anywhere else).
I’m interested, too, in spending more time in the first of human vocations. There is a profound peace that takes over when my hands are plunged in the dirt, or even when gingerly pruning my rose bushes, which is very much like playing the old “Operation” game when any false move sets off the red light buzzer, or, in the case of roses, a nasty thorn impaling my thumb.
But there is shelter in the garden, a transcendent bond of affection with simple life, rooted and flowering. I feel like Sam Gamgee at the beginning of the Lord of the Rings: his utter delight in transplanting a little pot of marjoram was nothing short of Edenic.
And at the end, with a little help from Lady Galadriel, Sam helped renew his war-stained native Shire, with the flourishing of gardens and golden-bowered mallorn trees.
Yesterday, Sept. 22, was officially Hobbit Day (as it is the birthday of both Bilbo and Frodo).
It is also a Master Gardener’s day, as every day is, or should be.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton. He can be reached at janotec77@gmail.com.