It’s simply amazing how Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) has become the most important factor in the fortunes of so many countries. If we didn’t know it before, the conflict on the Ukrainian border has made this abundantly clear.
Gas is Russia’s lethal weapon because it supplies the 27 European NATO countries with 40 percent of their gas. If Vladimir Putin decides to withhold shipments to his western clients, many Europeans will not be able to heat their homes, and many manufacturers will have to shut down..
Anticipating this threat, some countries built forests of windmills, only to realize that when the wind over the North Sea stops blowing hard, as it did last year, renewables don’t produce as much energy as they hoped.
The problem is particularly acute in Germany where government policies have been described as energy disarmament. Not so long ago, nuclear reactors produced 40 percent of Germany’s electricity. It would have built more had it not been for doomsday protesters’ unfounded safety fears. And when Green Party candidates got elected to high office by stoking those fears, nuclear energy was doomed: all nuclear reactors in Germany will be closed by the end of this year.
Germany could build more coal-fired plants to make up for the loss of nuclear energy. But that would be contrary to its pledge at the Paris Climate Accords to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, not only will Germany not build any more coal-fired plants, it plans to close all its existing ones.
Germany now has no real choice but to turn to LNG to generate electricity. Unfortunately, because Germany banned fracking long ago, domestic gas production can only meet 5 percent of its needs.
Another problem is that Germany’s gas storage facilities are only 45 percent full and going down. Germany clearly needs to import more gas, and that means increasing the supply from Russia. That’s where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline comes in. Going directly from Russia to Germany, the pipeline could meet Germany’s needs for LNG for the foreseeable future.
There is a downside in this equation. As Germany relies increasingly on Russia’s gas, it becomes a hostage to Putin’s whims. President Trump understood this and took steps to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. President Biden, ever preferring diplomacy to antagonism, reversed Trump and gave his blessing to the pipeline.
But Russia’s imminent invasion of Ukraine has changed everything. NATO countries, especially the most-vulnerable ones like the Baltic states, have coordinated efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. Even Biden has changed his tune by threatening to withdraw his support for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russian troops begin an advance into Ukraine.
There is a chink in NATO’s armor, however: Germany has chosen not to do anything to upset its major gas supplier. A steady flow of gas from Russia is far more important, obviously, than the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a non-NATO member.
France, second only to Germany in importance to NATO, accuses Germany of violating the unity and spirit of the EU. That’s a serious charge with major implications. We’ll have to see how this potential rift plays out.
Meanwhile, France has big problems of its own. Presidential elections are coming up in April and they will decide whether President Macron has earned a second five-year term or has forfeited his right to lead by ignoring the civil war that is about to engulf his nation.
But that has to be the subject of another article. Stay tuned.
