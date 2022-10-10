If you have read my stuff before or are looking at the old gray haired man’s picture above, you know I am not one to be worried about puberty or pimples. At this point in life, I am more concerned about Medicare and Metamucil.
I bring this up as a special friend and I recently visited Mount Airy, for their Mayberry Days Festival. This is an annual event held in Andy Griffith’s hometown to celebrate him and his show on TV. The crowds are large that week, but Mount Airy gets year round attention and traffic from fans from around the country and abroad.
“The Andy Griffith Show” debuted in 1960 and has endured to the present through syndication. It has a loyal following that shows up there every year to celebrate and relive the peace and serenity that charmed households for decades.
Most everything is within easy walking distance of downtown. This includes Floyd’s Barber Shop, Wally’s Service Station and The Andy Griffith Museum. The house he grew up in is a short distance away. It, and other local attractions make a tour in the backseat of a vintage 1960 Ford Galaxie 500 police car a must.
Mount Airy is a beautiful little city of just over 10,000 residents located in the Piedmont Region of North Carolina just north of Winston-Salem. Unlike other cities its size, its downtown business district is bristling with progress and growth.
Its sidewalks and stores are crowded with tourists coming for a week of reliving the joy of small town hospitality as depicted on their all-time favorite TV show.
Adding to the festivities are character actors portraying some of Mayberry’s favorites; such as, Barney, Otis, Mayor Stoner, Gomer, Floyd the Barber, etc. They mingle through the crowd posing for pictures and entertaining.
The trip was highlighted by a concert by the Dillards. This is the Bluegrass band that portrayed the Darlings on several episodes. Founder of the group, Rodney Dillardm is the only survivor of the group that was in their appearances on the show. His brother, Doug, Mitch Jayne and Dean Webb have since passed.
At a spry 80 years young, Rodney has no plans for retirement any time soon. He said that he enjoys it too much; and, there is no 401k in the entertainment field. He is going to keep going as long as he can.
Maggie Peterson, who played Charlene Darling, passed away in May of this year and a memorial service was held in her memory. Rodney’s wife, Beverly Cotton-Dillard, has been a big part of the group, both on stage and off.
The three original members of the group were replaced with equally talented musicians that have helped keep the music great.
I was fortunate to meet them before the concert. Rodney and Beverly are good friends with my dear friend and we were fortunate to be allowed backstage for a visit with them. Wonderful people, as you would suspect. Rodney is a legend in the world of Bluegrass music.
Mayberry Days is a weeklong festival of events held annually in the fall. It is worth a trip if you were a fan of the “Andy Griffith Show.” It is well worth the stop any time you are in the neighborhood. It could be just for a short rest and bottle of pop at Wally’s Filling Station.
Who knows, you just might hear one of Gomer’s fishing stories.