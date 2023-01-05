I think 2023 will be a good year. It has to be a better one than 2022. I started last year with Covid-19 and continued with a series of physical setbacks that ended with a fall and a badly bruised arm, nothing as painful, however, as witnessing on the same day the abdication of fiscal responsibility by the Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.
We should note that the bill included $16 billion of earmarks stuffed into congressional Christmas stockings. Especially disgusting was to see that the top three and six of the top ten porkers were Republicans, headed by retiring Senator Richard Shelby who left Washington carrying saddlebags bulging with $656 million for projects in his home state of Alabama.
Top billing for 2022 surely went to the midterm elections, which proved two things. The first is that Democrats are better at getting out the votes. If shocked Republicans learned anything from their disappointment, it is that if they ever expect to win any future elections, they must meet Democrats on their pre-election home turf and compete with their own mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting,
The second thing is that getting Trump’s endorsement proved to be as salutary as leprosy. Democrats were more than happy to keep the spotlight on what Gerard Baker of the Wall Street Journal aptly called the ex-president’s “chaotic buffoonery and malignant narcissism.”
A growing majority of GOP savants agree that Trump’s name must not be at the top of the party’s 2024 presidential ticket.
The most damaging aspect of 2022 was the failure of Biden’s energy policy. The president’s obstinate determination to end our nation’s dependence on fossil fuels in favor of renewables is more than misguided: it is insane. The whole world is crying out for us to increase our oil and gas production.
Only the U.S. has the capacity to meet the needs of a western Europe that has been shut off by Russia, but only someone as obdurate as Biden would look to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to increase production when we have the greatest untapped reserves of oil and gas in the world.
Only Biden would pile on crippling regulations to prevent building new pipelines, oil refineries and LNG export terminals; only Biden would promise to shut down all our coal-fired plants and ignore the potential of modular nuclear reactors.
Only Biden would choose to swim in the warm waters of the Virgin Islands while dozens of Buffalo residents died shoveling snow or froze to death in homes without heat.
We could point to other failures that dominated the news in 2022: mismanaged Covid policy, crime in our cities, the homeless debacle, inflation and a looming recession, the crisis at our southern border and the related import of drugs that will continue to take the lives of over 100,000 young people annually. What is it going to take to declare war on the cartels?
But there’s hope for 2023. Many qualified Republicans — Pompeo, DeSantis, Youngkin, Cotton, Haley, to name just a few — wait in the wings to restore the faith of the people in the presidency.
With Republicans taking over the House, we can expect investigations into the many scandals that Democrats and their sycophants in the DOJ and the media have ignored. First among them is the conspiracy between the FBI and social media to deny First Amendment rights to conservatives, as now exposed by Elon Musk’s Twitter Files.
Will the guilty finally be held to account? Will they pay the price for their corruption?