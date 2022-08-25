Roman Catholic theology lists seven deadly or capital sins, so-called because they spur other sins and further immoral behavior. They are pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.
In my opinion, the greatest (or worst) of these is greed.
We are constantly barraged with examples of greed for power, but especially in an election year when politicians seek to gain or retain the power of office. This kind of greed leads to other sins like cheating, lying and character assassination — and mistrust and disgust on our part.
Another type of greed is for money, which some say is the source of all evil. There is no lack of examples here, from all-consuming addiction to the acquisition of wealth from theft, gambling and playing the stock market, to just plain avarice.
But in my opinion, the worst kind of human greed is the one that drives people to enrich themselves on the pain and suffering of others. I’m talking about tort lawyers.
Sure, there are tort lawyers who perform a necessary service in obtaining justice for their aggrieved clients. But there are far more who see dollar signs in clients with a potential for outsize judgments. Better still, think of lawyers who seek groups of clients with common claims for compensation.
This country has many examples of millions and even billions of dollars getting swooped up by lawyers as their piece of the pie in class action lawsuits, especially ones awarded by generously sympathetic juries. Think tobacco, asbestos, Round Up, Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder and pharmacies filling prescriptions for opioids. Anybody out there have Mesothelioma?
On August 10, President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act as part of the PACT Act. The CLJA allows military veterans to file civil lawsuits against the U.S. Government for harm caused by drinking contaminated water at Camp Lejeune from 1953 to 1987. It doesn’t matter that many legitimate lawsuits on this matter were settled years ago. The sharks smell fresh blood in the water and are circling for a big payday.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the PACT Act will pay out $300 billion to veterans over the next decade. I have no problem with veterans getting all the expanded eligibility and disability benefits they deserve. But my stomach turns when I see tort lawyers salivating over this new pot of gold. Today I counted thirteen law firms trolling for Camp Lejeune victims. And the ink on the PACT Act isn’t even dry.
TV commercials flooding the airways all repeat the same message: “You may be entitled to compensation. Call us now to see if you qualify.”
The real, underlying message is: It may be more than half a century since you drank Camp Lejeune’s water, but if you have any one of nine cancers on this list, or a disease such as anemia, Parkinson’s, ALS or if your wife was infertile or had a child with birth defects, we’re going to put you on our list of victims and sue the government on your behalf. And we’ll both get rich.
Our veterans and their families deserve better than to be treated like diseased carrion by unscrupulous attorneys looking to cash in on their misery. We ought to find a way to compensate deserving veterans and their families without feeding the circling sharks.
Greed. That’s the real disease.