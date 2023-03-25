Lib Campbell

In my family, the song “Daddy sang base, Mama sang tenor” was not far from the truth.

Only in my family Daddy sang bass, mama played the piano. My brother sang tenor, sister sang soprano and I sang alto. Mother would volunteer our singing at Rotary Club banquets or American Legion parties. We were a micro Von Trapp Family back in the day.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.