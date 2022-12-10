It has come that time again for me to write a column. Only this time I am completely stumped on what to write about.
At times I have one written days or weeks ahead of time, then there are times I write one and am pushing deadline when I turn it in or I write it way after deadline and turn it in.
Writing one way after the deadline is definitely the case this week. But hey, we are all human and we forget things right?
I do not like to be late when it comes to turning my column in, but things happen and sometimes, well it is just late. Good thing my boss types his at the last minute most of the time, too.
I have tossed up many different things to write about this week and nothing has stuck or popped out at me. I have tossed up the upcoming holiday, the mean world of social media, holiday spirit and decorating for the holiday. I guess the topics do have a pattern and that is the holiday that is among us. Christmas.
There is so much I could say about that one topic. Not sure all of it would meet the word count requirement. Honestly not sure I could fit that in around about of 500 words.
But, when it comes to writing for me I was always a procrastinator for some reason and I always did my best writing when I waited until the last minute to write whatever it is I had to write.
For instance, in college I took English 111 which is your basic English course in college. Well. I had to write a paper almost every other week and I would literally wait until my two-hour break before that class and stay on campus and write my paper.
Somehow I made an A on almost all of those papers and I also passed the class with an A. So maybe procrastinating writing is what I do best?
I am not too for sure about that, because when it comes to writing columns on the weeks that I do wait until the day of or a few days later to write it I feel like I just ramble on and it does not make any sense. I know what I am trying to say and what I want to say but I am not sure it comes out on paper the way I imagined in my mind.
I am sure there are some that can relate to that. Ever had a thought or an idea and tried to say, write or do it and it did not come out as you planned. Yes? I feel that is me this week.
Late turning my column in, at a loss of what to write about and just rambling on about being late and not knowing what to write about.
Did I bore you? If so, I am sorry. I will try to do better in my next column. Not sure if I will because of the fact we are facing the upcoming holiday and life is only going to get busier as I am a working mom with one in preschool and one that is about to turn a year old.
All of that means preparing stuff for the end of the year newspaper, early deadlines, Christmas program at school, Christmas party at school, celebrating the holiday with family and more.
Doing all of this while also trying to slow down and soak in and enjoy the moment with my children and husband. Which can be hard when you feel as if you have 100 different things to tackle and 1,000 different places to be.
If you made it this far in reading my rambling column thank you, hope you come back!
