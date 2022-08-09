If you are a regular reader of my space, you know by now that I am not one to critique what’s going on in today’s world. I simply try to bring a little brevity into our daily life.
Today, I’m going to deviate from it a bit. Some of you have expressed your appreciation for my columns. I thank you and want to continue in that direction; but feel the need today to get something off my chest.
In 1859 Charles Dickens wrote the classic, A Tale of Two Cities. It opened with the line “These are the best of times; it was the worst of times, etc.” He could have easily been describing any of our 21 century cities instead of 18th century Paris and London.
I talk a lot about the past. I comfort in the fact that it is common for those my age. We like to reminisce about things like double dating, 15¢ hamburgers, drive-in movies and sneaking a drag off a cigarette in the restroom between classes.
It takes our mind off cataract surgery, Medicare, Alzheimer’s and arthritis. We have become our parents and grandparents,
Our parents said our generation was ‘”going to hell in a handbasket,” whatever that meant. Rock and Roll was evil and Elvis Presley’s gyrations were devil-possessed spasms. Duck tailed hair, pegged pants, poodle skirts and penny loafers were silly and stupid.
Many years ago, the editor of my hometown newspaper wrote a column about how Rock and Roll would destroy civilization as we knew it. Cary Flythe, was a wonderful man that I later came to know and respect; but, that column got him the nickname of “Rock and Roll” Flythe in the late 50’s.
I won’t name names but those juvenile delinquents that toilet papered his lawn and house later grew up, got jobs, had families and became leaders of the community.
Can you imagine what his editorial would have been if he lived to see today’s musical groups and lyrics? Imagine him drawing his material from the likes of our current network TV programming and movies.
Our country was born in conflict, has endured and prospered for nearly 250 years. We have survived many wars, even one pitting neighbor against neighbor. That one cost over 600,000 lives; but, it preserved our united republic.
The United States of America is again, shamefully, divided as much as it was then. If we continue in this direction, the America we love will go the way of the Roman Empire, Aztec nation and other previous civilizations.
Unlike my early days in the 1950’s, it is not just the teens that need to grow up and stop toilet papering property. It is all adults that need to stop burning and looting cities. Conservative and liberals need to mature into sensible citizens that can compromise for a mutual arrangement.
It’s been over a hundred years since the Irish statesman, George Santayana, warned us by saying “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” I leave you with the following question: How can we learn from history when it is either not taught or presented in a sanitized version to avoid hurting feelings?
I promise to now get down off my soap box; but, I do feel better having said my piece.
On the other hand, am I judging them today as others judged me years ago? It’s a good question that I can't easily answer.