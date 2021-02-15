How’s Your Heart, Dear Heart?

It’s the week of Valentine’s Day…how is your heart?
No really, how is YOUR heart? It’s Heart Disease Awareness month. I know that’s not Conversation Sweetheart worthy, but it’s super important. Did you know that Heart Disease is the NUMBER 1 killer of women in the United States?
I know I’ve missed some weeks recently writing for the paper. I’ve struggled mightily with insomnia which turned my brain to jello. Insomnia is a common thing as well among women and men, especially in the last year. I had a doctor’s visit scheduled and did a fasting blood test and got some help for sleeping.
Oh, and also, I learned an awful lot about cholesterol.
Eyeroll, right? We’ve all heard about cholesterol on every third commercial forever it seems, but it’s a major issue, especially in the southern United States. Obesity aside, most southern Americans don’t know how to cook vegetables without a side meat. I’m not saying we’re wrong (we definitely are not wrong), but we aren’t cardiologist approved, you know?
Americans aren’t especially big on exercise outside of January. The gyms fill up at the beginning of every year, but are emptying out again by February. Exercise just isn’t usually all that fun. Especially when it’s cold and raining and you’d much rather do a Netflix marathon than run.
I hear you loud and clear! We don’t have a pill for that yet? It seems I take one for a lot of other things, why not aerobics?
I went home from the doctor and read up even more. I talked to Craig. We figured we probably have similar numbers. My children, who have learned an annoying amount of good health information in our wonderful schools, parroted good heart health information at us.
What information is it?
We don’t smoke, but you shouldn’t either. Hey — quit smoking! It’s an awful hard habit to break, but it’s worth it! As soon as you stop, your body starts to heal. What do you have to lose?
Try for 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity 3-5 times a week. Get your heart rate up! It is helpful for strengthening your lungs as well. Respiratory health is big in the news, so get those lungs working well now. There are free exercise videos on YouTube!
Eat vegetables & fruit… there’s no limit! We can eat as much kale as we want, gang! That amount we want is zero, but there’s nothing wrong with slipping some in anyway. Hide it in a smoothie or something. Just don’t smother it in cheese and/or ranch. I have bad news about both of those things.
I have GREAT news about Dark Chocolate!! If I have to cut back cheese (gosh, I love cheese) adding in some real dark chocolate doesn’t hurt my feelings. There’s a lot of benefit with it! So I told Craig that’s what I wanted for Valentine’s Day. He showed up with Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate with Raspberry bits. Raspberries (and all berries) are good for you, too!! YAY!
Be careful about the alcohol. I’m not much for drinking, but red wine is the best for your heart, in moderation. There are many good selections from North Carolina wineries to sample, if you are so inclined.
Last but not least, go to the doctor. I know it’s pricey. I know it’s time consuming. But that fasting blood test could potentially save your life if you use the information to make needed changes. Changes the kids told us from memory, learned at school, and confirmed by probably 9 out of 10 doctors! (There’s always that odd guy.)
This February, and all year, take care of your heart, dear hearts!