The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was bright and cool. That early autumn day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was the sort of perfectly clear and dry moment that you associate with the turn of the seasons in the northeast.
I was busy preparing for Mass in the church sacristy next door to our rectory. On the Julian calendar that I followed then, Sept. 11th is the solemn commemoration of the beheading of John the Baptist.
In the middle of the preparation, my wife Marsha knocked on the door. Her face was lined with consternation and grief. “A plane just crashed into the World Trade Center!”
It was a long, long day. The skies were emptied of all flight. Business meetings were canceled. Prayer vigils were called. We had a prayer service that we call a “Moleben” at St Nicholas that night — a service I cobbled together from Scripture and other texts.
I remember typing through the tears.
For a moment, America got serious. Flags were flying from every porch. People streamed in through the church doors. Even politicians in DC dropped, for a while, their usual studio wrestling routines.
I remember, 20 years ago, how meaningful it was that Sept. 11th and this particular holy day intersected. John the Baptist is a heroic figure. He stood alone against the drunken revelry of Herod’s gang of the rich and powerful. He called these very people to get serious, to a whole community with God and with their fellow man.
“Off with his head!” said the offended wife (and sister-in-law) of Herod, after her daughter Salome, the consummate party girl, seduced Herod into a quivering manipulatable fool.
After 20 years, the flags have disappeared. The politicians have put back on their studio wrestling costumes. America has turned more into Herod’s birthday party than a serious democracy.
So I’d like to offer a few ideas for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 — the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
1. This 9/11 should be a day of serious reflection. Put your American and North Carolina flags out on the porch. Watch "John Adams," the HBO mini-series. Listen to Aaron Copeland or Ralph Vaughn Williams. Or put on Bruce Springsteen's post-9/11 album “The Rising.” I dare you to get through “You’re Missing” unmoved.
We Orthodox fast on this day of the martyrdom of John the Baptist. For 9/11, this is not a bad idea. Just eat simply: 9/11 is not a day to grill burgers and drink beer on the patio.
2. This 9/11 should be a day of echoes. I (along with other churchfolk) rang the steeple bells at these moments, in memory of the 2,977 people (Christians, Jews, atheists, and yes, Muslims) who died on 9/11:
8:46 a.m. — Flight 11 crashes into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower.
9:03 a.m. — Flight 175 crashes into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower.
9:37 a.m. — American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon. The crash and fire kill 59 on the plane and 125 on the ground.
10:03 a.m. — United Airlines Flight 93 crashes near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers and crew storm the cockpit. Forty passengers and crew on board perish.
I used a single tolling bell for five minutes at each of these moments. It was deliberately funereal. It echoed, in my neighborhood, the mournful tone of requiem.
Because that was the right thing to do.
3. This 9/11 should be an American day. This 20th anniversary of 9/11 should be a day when we all drop our partisan labels, and that should come as a relief. There should be nothing partisan or “political” that day. Every single Republican or Democrat meeting, sign and banner should be taken down, at least for these short 24 hours. On this day, we should all turn aside from the modern “Herod’s” that populate our airwaves and internetworks. Sing “America the Beautiful” together.
4. This 9/11 should be a prayerful day. This is a day that we not only forget partisanship and pray for the whole America, but a day that we also pray for everyone, regardless of religious affiliation. This is a day to remember that it wasn’t the fault of any religion that the Two Towers fell, that the Pentagon burned, and that Flight 93 cratered a farm field owned by my high school buddy (my home during high school was only a few miles away from Shanksville).
9/11 was not the fault of Islam. It was the fault of political extremism that dressed itself in religious language. America’s real enemy is extremism that is willing to engage in terror and violence. It has always been that way. It always will.
So on Saturday, a few weeks from now, let there be the serious sound of silence, punctuated by church bells at the proper times. Let there be serious thought and prayer. Let there be flags unfurled.
Let the Herods go. Let the real America return.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.