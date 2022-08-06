A group of us have been taking vacation together for several years now. In all, we have five adults and three children. We’ve spent time in Emerald Isle, Banner Elk and Asheville over the course of the last three years.

This year the three families represented each made the obligatory stop at a convenience store to purchase a lottery ticket or two so we could take our shot at winning over $1 billion and changing our lives forever.

Thadd White is Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.