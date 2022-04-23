From the very first days of his presidency, Joe Biden made it clear that he would reverse Donald Trump’s policies on immigration. Trump’s wall would be replaced by a welcome sign. Come one, come all.
And they did. Over 200,000 a month now, with projections of 18,000 illegals a day after Title 42 is reversed in May.
Who are all these people? From what we see daily on our TV screens, many if not most are single young men, but there are mothers desperately clutching babies, too. And, at last count, they came from 157 different countries.
To be sure, some are smugglers dealing in fentanyl and human flesh. Gang members and convicted criminals, too. Some flee persecution and oppression, but others among them were themselves the persecutors, the oppressors and religious fanatics who will never assimilate.
As I see it, most migrants are seeking a better life. They have handed over life savings to the cartels for the chance to wade across the Rio Grande, preferring arrest and an uncertain future to what drove them to come to our border. To them, America is the land of freedom, hope and opportunity, and President Biden told them they were welcome.
But the numbers are staggering. How many will come before the gates are shut? Two million? Ten million? How many more can we absorb?
When historians look back on this period of open borders, how will they weigh the contributions of those who did add to the Melting Pot in a positive way, versus those who caused another 100,000 Americans to die of a fentanyl overdose or who joined the killer gangs of Chicago and Los Angeles? Will the mass of illegal immigrants have added to the richness of our society or accelerated its decadence?
We have a sharply declining birthrate in this country, and we need immigrants to bolster the ranks of hard-working, productive individuals. We would prefer that they come legally, but we can hope that those who break the law to get here will in time assimilate and become Americans — in the fullest sense of the word.
Many will argue that the high point of our democracy was reached after the heroes of Normandy and Iwo Jima returned to build the most affluent society in history, a superpower that led the world in science, medicine, education, and entertainment.
But the good intentions of the Great Society became the indolence of the Welfare State, while unprecedented prosperity led to corrosive materialism and the erosion of family values.
America is now in the midst of a cultural revolution in which much of our public discourse is characterized by shameless lies; false accusations of racism distort our history and infect academia; constitutional protections are routinely violated by power-hungry elitists; and our once-free economy is threatened by destructive socialism.
Are we witnessing the crumbling of our 250-year-old empire? Is the uncontrollable flood of immigrants yet another sign that we have passed the point of no return?
On the other hand, the optimist in me asks if this ragged horde can against all odds be the infusion of new blood we need to reinvigorate our nation?
Or will all these immigrants who risked everything to reach this promised land look back one day and ask, “Why did we come here?”
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.