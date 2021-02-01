Our very own town of Hertford has taken a major step to control its destiny by obtaining USDA grant monies to fund a master conceptual plan for both the community and the historic waterfront.
These grant proceeds were used to retain Allison Platt, a nationally recognized landscape architect with Rivers & Associates, to lead this effort. Ms. Platt has over 30 years of experience in a wide variety of large- and small-scale design projects, including downtown revitalization strategies, town center master plans, and waterfront development plans.
Some of her local projects have been the restored waterfront in Washington, N.C., and the waterfront and downtown streetscape designs in New Bern, N.C.
The Hertford Community Plan and the Riverfront Concept Plan Advisory Committee were formed to provide Perquimans County and Hertford residents an avenue to have a voice in this effort. Two residents of Albemarle Plantation, myself and Larry Sandeen, are members of the advisory committee.
The Hertford Community Plan has a broad scope and is intended to address many of the challenges facing Hertford, including questions of land use, building conditions (both residential and commercial), abandoned industrial sites, lack of retail businesses, and the restoration of the historic downtown area.
A key goal of the plan is to help existing residents to upgrade their homes, with some residents already applying for grants and low interest loans for critical repairs to their houses.
The plan also will address creating a welcoming gateway into “Historic Hertford” and incorporate the impact of the future I-87 Interstate interchange where US-17 and Harvey Point Road intersect.
In contrast, the Riverfront Development Plan (layout on the right) is a more narrowly focused conceptual plan and engineering study which capitalizes on the beautiful natural waterfront/wetlands and provides flood mitigation for the waterfront.
A key output of this plan will be to complete the research and structural designs required to apply for CAMA permits to be issued for the construction of an inland retaining wall. This retaining wall will allow the land behind it to be developed into public and private amenities. The construction of an inn and amphitheatre may be part of this final plan.
The swing span of the historic S bridge could also be included in the waterfront and used for both fishing and special events. The development of the riverfront area will provide opportunities for new businesses, jobs, and entertainment venues for residents and tourists alike.
A number of public meetings were planned for this year, the second of which was held on Tuesday, January 19, followed by an advisory panel meeting on Wednesday, January 20.
The next public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 2, followed by an advisory committee meeting at 10 a.m. on March 3.
Physical attendance at the meetings is limited due to COVID-19, and you are invited to join the meetings virtually until the COVID restrictions are lifted.
One of the most effective ways the town of Hertford and Perquimans County residents can engage with this master planning process is by completing surveys that will be conducted during the initial planning phase.
These online surveys are located at publicinput.com/ HertfordPlan. Presentations, charts, maps, and related information will be posted to this site and on the town of Hertford website (townofhertfordnc.com) as the planning process moves forward.
Please get involved by visiting our hometown and county seat, walking the streets, diving into its history, participating in events, and supporting the businesses in Hertford.
We have a diamond in the rough in our hands, and in a few years it will start to shine!